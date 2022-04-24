NFL Rumors: Myles Garrett makes a recruiting pitch to former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl teammate

After an impressive college career at Texas A&M, Myles Garrett was drafted No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns in 2017. Since then, he’s been a defensive star for a team that has seen its fair share of struggles of late.

Through a period of frequent changes of head coaches and instability at the quarterback position, Garrett remained among the most respected defensive ends in NFL. Now, after a chaotic free agency, the Browns have a superstar QB in place and are ready to make a run at the AFC North title.

Recently, Garrett posted an Instagram Story that seemed a bit like a recruiting pitch for former Browns teammate Jadeveon Clowney. The story caught the eye of fans and rumors have heated up since.

One photo shows Garrett and Clowney on the field in Browns uniforms with the words “Job not finished” in the lower right hand corner. The other is a side-by-side image with Garrett and Clowney on draft day with a message that reads,

“Only 2 defensive players have gone 1st overall in last 15 drafts.”

One of the most feared defensive end duos in NFL could return for 2022 season

And it’s true! Jadeveon Clowney was drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans in 2014. But the South Carolina alum has not found the kind of success in NFL that Garrett has. His single season with the Browns, however, is among the best of his career.

Clowney has struggled with injuries over the years, especially early in his career. In fact, in eight season in the NFL, he only played in every game during just one of them.

Clowney has moved around a lot in recent years, including time spent with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, before he landed in Cleveland in 2021.

Now, Clowney is an unrestricted free agent who is yet to sign with a new team. But, perhaps, Myles Garrett’s post could lure him back to the Browns for another season or two.

Clowney could see the upgrade at quarterback as a promising chance to make a run at a championship. It's something any NFL player strives to achieve.

With Myles Garrett in his corner, Clowney could return to the Browns and the two of them can continue as one of the most lethal defensive end duos in the league. Garrett seems to bring out the best in Clowney and the fans would no doubt love to have him back.

