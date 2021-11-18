NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. eyed Rams move even when he was being traded to Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. was never a great fit with the Cleveland Browns. His trade there in the first place seemed like an act of punishment by the New York Giants, and that set the tone.

2021 was the breaking point as Beckham enlisted the help of his dad, and even LeBron James, to try to force his way out of Cleveland. That plan did not result in a trade, but it did lead to the Browns releasing him.

Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and a recent report from FOX's Jay Glazer revealed that Beckham was always trying to get his way to the Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. was always trying to play for the Rams

Glazer appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed Beckham had told him firsthand that he wanted to be a Rams player ever since he arrived in Cleveland.

“Odell’s been trying to go to the Rams for a long time,” Glazer said. “Even after he got traded to the Browns, I remember talking to him, he’s like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to help me get traded now to the Rams.’”

This may help explain why Beckham never fit in with the Browns. He had his eyes on the bright lights of Los Angeles right away, and his head was likely never in the right place to be a star in Cleveland.

Glazer also made it clear that salary was not a factor for Beckham with this recent signing because he knew he could make more while living in Los Angeles. OBJ got his NFL start in New York and now seems poised to remain in a big market as long as he can keep finding contracts.

So what does this mean for the Browns? Well, it means nothing now because Beckham is gone. It is just a bit frustrating in hindsight that the team brought in a top talent who had no desire to be with them from the start.

Yet that is a risk taken in any trade. Beckham initially signed a long-term deal in New York, only to be traded after one season. He never chose Cleveland, and in the end it was a poor match from the start.

Edited by Piyush Bisht