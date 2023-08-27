NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs show interest in free agent QB Carson Wentz

Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the best quarterback in the league, and he has a good supporting cast around him. After last season's Super Bowl win, Mahomes' backup Chad Henne announced his retirement.

After his departure, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Blaine Gabbert, and also have Shane Buechele as part of their quarterback room. With less than two weeks to go for the Chiefs' season opener, the Super Bowl champs are linked with a move for Carson Wentz.

Wentz, who last season played for the Washington Commanders is a free agent. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Chiefs have an interest in getting the veteran quarterback.

Carson Wentz could become Patrick Mahomes' backup

Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes: Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs

Here's what Jeremy Fowler said on Sportscenter as per Yardbarker:

“Yeah, so there’s a back pocket item because they signed Blaine Gabbert, they have Shane Buechele, so they feel pretty good about the backup quarterbacks, But Carson Wentz and the Chiefs did talk this offseason."

"There was some dialogue about Wentz potentially joining the Chiefs maybe down the road, or at least, you know, keeping that communication open."

"So,tthis is a situation where he’s still a free agent, He’s played for three different teams, started a lot of games, so he’s sort of waiting this out to see what opportunities arise. He has been training in Los Angeles and we’ll see what shakes out.”

On a cheaper contract, Carson Wentz might be a nice choice for the Chiefs. He'll be a fantastic man to lean on if Patrick Mahomes gets hurt. Furthermore, he could jump in and play in blowout games and control the game while easing the workload on the reigning NFL MVP.

Andy Reid has always brought the best out of his quarterbacks, and a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs could help Wentz's career.

Carson Wentz stats

Carson Wentz: Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders

Last year, Wentz played eight games for the Commanders. In those games, he had a passer rating of 80.2 while throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

In the season prior to that, he played for the Indianapolis Colts and melted down in the last game of the regular season. The Colts missed the playoffs, and he was traded.

So far in his career, Wentz has played seven seasons, in which he has thrown for 22,129 yards,151 touchdowns, and 66 interceptions. (StatMuse)

Sharing the quarterback room with Patrick Mahomes can help him a lot, and it will be interesting to see if the move happens.

