NFL Rumors: Patriots closing in on Tom Brady's former running back

The New England Patriots have seen several players end up with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some went of their own free will, and others were sent there by Bill Belichick himself. Since Tom Brady left the Patriots ahead of the 2020 season, the likes of Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, and Logan Ryan have joined him after being former teammates in New England. But now the Patriots seem to be luring one of Brady's teammates away from Florida and up north.

Running back Leonard Fournette is a free agent this season after spending the last two with the Buccaneers. Fournette had over 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2021 after having a much larger role in year two. He had 812 yards on the ground and another 454 through the air with 10 total touchdowns. The Buccaneers only have Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner as active running backs at the moment, but Fournette seems to be leaning towards the Patriots following a meeting with the team on Monday.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Patriots are hosting free agent RB Leonard Fournette on a visit today, per source.



Interest in Leonard Fournette is a bit puzzling for the Patriots, though. They recently re-signed James White and added Ty Montgomery to the backfield. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are already on the roster and adding a fifth running back in Fournette seems a bit much from the outside.

But then again, the Patriots are known for using a mixture of running backs throughout the season, and there is no guarantee Montgomery will make the final roster. Fournette is also not expected to be paid a big contract this year in the NFL, so the Pats could get him at a bargain. If he is successful, they could trade Harris or Stevenson for draft capital down the road. If he's a bust, they aren't financially devastated by the contract.

There is also no guarantee Fournette will end up signing with New England. A crowded backfield may make him weary, but he could still end up with the Buccaneers again. At least, he will see plenty of playing time there.

The Houston Texans are another team to be entering contention for Fournette, as there is a need for a clear-cut No.1.

Patriots 2022 free agency signings so far

The Patriots spent the most in free agency last year and were expected to take more of a backseat approach this time around.

PFF NE Patriots



Jordan Poyer: 13.7

Jordan Poyer: 13.7

Devin McCourty: 31.8 Safeties with the lowest passer rating allowed in coverage last season

The main focus has been on bringing players back with extensions. Safety Devin McCourty received a one-year, $9 million deal for his 13th season. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley will remain in New England on a two-year deal after leading the team in tackles in 2021. Kicker Nick Folk will be the main guy in New England after agreeing to a two-year extension worth $5 million.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer will remain as the veteran presence in the locker room with a two-year, $4 million deal. Special teams ace Matthew Slater will also stay for his 15th season. Running back James White got his own two-year extension, giving the offense that reliable option out of the backfield.

Best case scenario, Ty Montgomery could be used similar to how the Patriots used Cordarrelle Patterson. Worth a dart throw.

The players that the team has brought in this offseason have been minor. Cornerback Terrance Mitchell got a one-year deal to try and fill the void left by superstar ball-hawk JC Jackson. Ty Montgomery is a versatile receiver and runner, but unless he breaks out like Cordarrelle Patterson did last year, he may not even make the final roster.

