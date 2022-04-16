NFL Rumors: Patriots favorite to land free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr's free agency has been a hot topic of conversation this off-season. Despite coming off another injury to his left knee, teams are hopeful that he will return sometime around early November.

They look forward to him being able to contribute to a late-season run, just as he did for the Los Angeles Rams last year. The New England Patriots have been named the favorites to land OBJ.

Odell Beckham Jr. was linked to the Patriots earlier this month by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Bovada Sportsbook has the Patriots as the most likely to land the star wideout at -110 odds.

Odell would fill an obvious need for a Patriots team that did not have a single receiver breaking the 1000 yard-mark last season. He would give Mac Jones a true number one talent at the wide receiver position.

Beckham made an instant impact for the Los Angeles Rams when he arrived mid-season. He finished the season with over 300 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

He kept his production up in the playoffs. He had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl before re-injuring his knee on a non-contact play in the second quarter.

New England Patriots look to build pass-catching core with Odell Beckham Jr. in their ranks

Odell Beckham Jr. suffers knee injury in the 2nd quarter of the Super Bowl

New Orleans, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Green Bay, and Indianapolis are reportedly among the other teams with the heaviest interest in OBJ.

New England acquired Miami WR DeVante Parker for a third-round draft pick earlier in the off-season. Bringing Beckham into the fold, along with the double tight end set-up of Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry would form a strong core of pass catchers for the developing, talented QB, Mac Jones.

With Miami spending big to improve this off-season, and the Buffalo Bills among the favorites for a Super Bowl title in 2022-23, the Patriots can't afford to be complacent.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat