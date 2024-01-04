NFL Rumors: Patriots insider details how Robert Kraft superceded Bill Belichick over major decision on sputtering offense

Bill Belichick has remained the top dog in New England over the past couple of decades. However, one rumor challenges that assumption. According to Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed and Patriots reporter Andrew Catalon, the Patriots head coach and general manager wanted Matt Patricia to return. Robert Kraft pulled rank, shutting the door on that idea.

“A year ago, such disaster caused Kraft to push for coaching changes, which led to the re-hiring of ex-Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien last January. Belichick, according to sources, preferred to keep Patricia and grow together. Instead, Belichick relented, and O’Brien returned as offensive coordinator.”

In other words, the rumor alleges that Robert Kraft ended Bill Belichick's oft-criticized move to have a historically defensive coordinator take on offensive coordinator duties. Kraft instead wanted Bill O'Brien, who had called plays for the franchise in 2011.

This year, the Patriots rank 28th in yards per game and 32nd in points per game on offense.

Bill Belichick considers future with only four quarters left in 2023 season

Only 60 minutes of football separate Bill Belichick from potentially the end of his time with the New England Patriots. The head coach has remained quiet on his future plans, but many have speculated that as the team wraps up the franchise's losingest season since the early 1990s, this could be his final stop.

Of course, after more than two decades with the organization, there remains a chance that, armed with what is currently slated to be the third pick in the NFL Draft, the coach would get one shot to land a quality rookie quarterback. This would grant him likely 2024 and 2025 to re-emerge as a top contender in the AFC once again.

By that time, Tyreek Hill will be well past the wrong side of 30 for the Dolphins. The Bills have also slipped a peg this season, opening the door for further regression in the future. By 2025, the Aaron Rodgers era for the New York Jets could be over. Put simply, Robert Kraft has at least some reason to buy into Bill Belichick for one last shot at bringing back the glory days with a potentially softening division.

Otherwise, it could be a much different look for the franchise in 2024 as the last remanants of the Tom Brady era get pushed aside for a new future.