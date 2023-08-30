NFL Rumors: Patriots trying to bring back Bailey Zappe to serve as Mac Jones’ backup

The New England Patriots cut Bailey Zappe when they got their roster to 53 men, signaling a complete lack of competition for Mac Jones' starting job. Zappe had struggled mightily in the preseason and did not make the final roster.

However, in an interesting twist, the team has expressed interest in bringing Zappe back as the backup. This is something teams occasionally do to save costs and sign players back for cheaper. It usually doesn't involve such young players, but that's what happened this time.

ESPN analyst Dianna Russini tweeted:

"The Patriots are planning for their backup QB to be Bailey Zappe if he clears waivers and makes it to practice squad. Otherwise they’re working through a list of who will be available, league sources tell me."

Should Zappe clear waivers and land back on the Patriots' practice squad, which isn't a given since he did play fairly well in limited action last year during the regular season.

However, if that happens, the young quarterback will be back in Foxboro and back up Jones once more.

Patriots need Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe to be on point

The Patriots are trying to get back to the postseason and make sure they have the best roster they can. The AFC East has suddenly become very deep, and the Patriots are on the bottom looking up.

Mac Jones needs to be at his best this season

The New York Jets added Aaron Rodgers, and the Miami Dolphins were arguably better anyway and will have Tua Tagovailoa for a full season.

The Buffalo Bills are perennial contenders, so Mac Jones will need to do the best work he's done in his young NFL career. If he doesn't, the Pats will need Zappe to step up and get them wins like he did last season.

Cutting Zappe and re-signing him will save some money, which could be used to bolster the roster. If they can't get Zappe back, they'll need to look elsewhere, perhaps at Cam Newton, Carson Wentz or even Nick Foles.

