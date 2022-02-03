NFL Rumors: "Prominent QB" mentioned in Brian Flores lawsuit, none other than Tom Brady

Brian Flores opened a can of worms and even the retiring great, Tom Brady, finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit that the former Miami Dolphins head coach has brought against the NFL.

Brian Flores alleged in the lawsuit that the Miami Dolphins asked him to initiate contact with a "prominent quarterback," going against the NFL's tampering rules. When he subsequently refused, he was met with disdain. Reports now suggest that the quarterback in question was none other than: Tom Brady.

Joe Schad @schadjoe Tom Brady was the quarterback Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet in an alleged yacht meeting before Brady was a free agent according to a league source Tom Brady was the quarterback Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet in an alleged yacht meeting before Brady was a free agent according to a league source

Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL and where does Tom Brady feature

Brian Flores has brought in a class action lawsuit against the NFL, Denver Broncos and New York Giants alleging racial discrimination. This stems from his experience working in the NFL, including his stint as head coach with the Dolphins, and him subsequently being overlooked for head coaching jobs in Denver and New York, who chose coaches without head coaching experience like his.

Detailing his experience with the Miami Dolphins, Flores claims that he was “treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with” and was made out to be “an angry Black man” because he refused to break the league's tampering rules to allegedly sign a "prominent quarterback."

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ Alex Weprin @alexweprin Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick wigdorlaw.com/wp-content/upl… Oh wow, Brian Flores suing the NFL and NY Giants, alleging racism in hiring. Includes private texts from Bill Belichick wigdorlaw.com/wp-content/upl… according to this lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL, the New York Giants and the Miami Solphins, Dolphins owner Steven Ross attempted to set up an impromptu meeting between Flores and a “prominent quarterback” without Flores’ knowledge twitter.com/alexweprin/sta… according to this lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL, the New York Giants and the Miami Solphins, Dolphins owner Steven Ross attempted to set up an impromptu meeting between Flores and a “prominent quarterback” without Flores’ knowledge twitter.com/alexweprin/sta… https://t.co/gj0grVroMj

By the end of his last season with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady had given out enough feelers for members of the NFL to know that he most likely wanted away. The Dolphins would naturally have wanted someone like him to come and play with them.

Instead of waiting for free agency, the Dolphins wanted Brian Flores to leverage his prior relationship with Brady to convince the quarterback to join the team. Flores was an assistant coach with the Patriots for a decade beginning in 2008.

There was also a hunch that Brady wanted to move to somewhere less colder than New England to spend his final years in football. Florida was a natural destination, however he ultimately ended up in Tampa with the Buccaneers.

Joe Schad @schadjoe Brian Flores admires and respects Tom Brady but didn’t want to tamper and also didn’t think it was the right time to recruit Brady considering the status of the Dolphins’ rebuild, which was intended to be a long-term plan, per source. Brian Flores admires and respects Tom Brady but didn’t want to tamper and also didn’t think it was the right time to recruit Brady considering the status of the Dolphins’ rebuild, which was intended to be a long-term plan, per source.

But Flores, quite rightly, knowing all of this, refused to go against the rules. It now seems, based on his allegations, this was something the team invariably held against him.

It turns out not doing anything illegal to sign Tom Brady would precipitate his treatment at the Dolphins, a situation which now forms part of Brian Flores' class action lawsuit. Even without being present, the gravity of Tom Brady exerts an influence everywhere, much like the biggest stars in the galaxies do.

