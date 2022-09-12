NFL Rumors: Rams reportedly looked to sign Jimmy Garoppolo, potentially tampered as well

Jimmy Garoppolo will remain a member of the San Francisco 49ers for at least this season. After rampant trade speculation, many believed that his time with the franchise had ended. There was also a possibility that, without a trade partner, the 49ers would cut Garoppolo after handing the team to second-year Trey Lance.

They ultimately decided to restructure his deal and keep him for another season, with a no-trade clause involved. There must not have been enough traction to get a trade done, and the 49ers believe they're better off keeping him in case Lance fails.

However, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio is reporting that division rivals and defending Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams were waiting around to potentially make a move for Garoppolo.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The Rams reportedly were "lurking" for Jimmy Garoppolo. (Based on the specific language of the ESPN story, it also looks like they may have been tampering, too.) wp.me/pbBqYq-cmtV The Rams reportedly were "lurking" for Jimmy Garoppolo. (Based on the specific language of the ESPN story, it also looks like they may have been tampering, too.) wp.me/pbBqYq-cmtV

Had Garoppolo been cut, it seems like the Rams had a deal ready to go for him. Matthew Stafford's health has been a cause for concern this offseason as he's already had to limit himself in practice.

Florio also believes, given the way the news has been worded, that the Rams might have tampered with the quarterback. Garoppolo was never cut, so his agent shouldn't have been negotiating deals. If L.A. had been in contact with the quarterback, this could be construed as tampering.

Even further, the Rams couldn't have been making deals like that. Nothing ever came of it, so it's unlikely they'll be punished, but it does seem rather questionable. L.A. were wise to look into a backup quarterback in the event that Stafford's elbow causes issues and Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly the best available option currently.

AB Posner @ABPosner @ProFootballTalk If it is true, I guess we know the appropriate penalties involved. @ProFootballTalk If it is true, I guess we know the appropriate penalties involved.

However, their actions so might have violated NFL protocol and the league has recently begun to crack down on tampering.

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo end up next season?

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

It's safe to assume that Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the 49ers will come to an end in 17 to 20 games. Unless Lance is a complete bust and they want to keep him, he'll be a free agent next offseason.

There are a number of teams that might be interested in signing Garoppolo. This year could be a make-or-break for Tua Tagavailoa, so the Miami Dolphins might be interested in signing the veteran. The New York Giants don't seem to want to sign Daniel Jones to another contract, and the 49ers star is an upgrade there.

Tom Brady is very likely to retire next season, so the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a massive hole in that position.

