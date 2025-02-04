NFL Rumors: Rams willing to make $40,000,000 decision in Cooper Kupp trade

The LA Rams are set to part ways with former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp this offseason, even if that means making sacrifices. However, a move may not materialize as soon as they would like, which could force them to take different directions.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday the Rams are willing to pay part of his salary to facilitate a trade. This would mean they'd pay the player $40,000,000 in the next two years.

"My understanding is the Rams are at least willing to eat some of the money, potentially paying down the $7.5 million signing bonus which, a lot of that is fully guaranteed for Kupp, maybe easing the burden on an acquiring team, maybe making a trade a little easier," Rapoport said.

Kupp signed a three-year, $80,100,000 contract extension with the Rams that runs from 2022 through 2026. He's set to get a $12.5 million salary and a $7.5 million roster bonus in 2025 and a $14,850,000 salary and a $5 million roster bonus in 2026.

There's no clear indication of where Cooper Kupp will continue his NFL career, but the Rams are demonstrating they are keen to let him go. Three years removed from his Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP-worthy season, Kupp is up for grabs, but his hefty contract can become a big obstacle in potential negotiations.

Cooper Kupp reacted after being told he'd be traded away

Monday was a crazy day for the NFL, especially when it came to trades. After Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, the LA Rams told Cooper Kupp he would be shipped somewhere else soon.

The player shared the news with his fans on X (formerly Twitter) while thanking them, his teammates and Los Angeles for the past eight years.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Cupp wrote. "I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.

"Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

Cooper Kupp made it clear he didn't want to leave the team. In 104 games, he tallied 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns while winning several individual honors and awards, including the Super Bowl LVI MVP.

