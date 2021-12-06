NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers touted to be next Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are both synonymous with their respective franchises in the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. But all good things come to an end and it's possible both veterans are on the move this upcoming offseason.

Meanwhile, a report has dropped that Ben Roethlisberger is likely in his final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is a franchise that wants to avoid any sort of major rebuilding phase. So could Pittsburgh target either Wilson or Rodgers?

Colin Cowherd seems to think the two legendary NFL signal-callers are the only choices for the Steelers in 2022.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Keep your eyes on it." @ColinCowherd will say it again..."Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Keep your eyes on it." .@ColinCowherd will say it again..."Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. Keep your eyes on it." https://t.co/vCnZGilb3L

Cowherd mentions Wilson, but really goes in on the possibility of Rodgers being traded to Pittsburgh to continue his NFL career once Roethlisberger is out of town.

Steelers could be targeting Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson as next QB

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team

Cowherd was quick to point out that he believes the Packers should do whatever it takes to hold onto Rodgers. That includes trading Jordan Love and letting the veteran know it is his team to run until he retires. However, the sometimes polarizing talk show host also mentions how Rodgers can cause drama on his own.

He could force his way out of Green Bay and that leaves Pittsburgh as a logical destination if the Packers do him a favor and send him to a team of his choice. The same is realistically true for Wilson, who would need to be traded to leave Seattle.

One point Cowherd also makes is that the Steelers have been relevant for decades. Roethlisberger has been their starting quarterback since 2004 and the team has never had a losing season under Mike Tomlin.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN.



More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN.More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET.

So if that changes in 2021, the team can quickly turn around and land Rodgers or Wilson to return to relevance next season.

The Steelers would obviously love to keep the winning run going and land Rodgers or Wilson. But will both be on the move this offseason?

Cowherd's points regarding Rodgers highlight the fact it may take an ugly playoff loss for the veteran to finally demand a trade and for the team to listen. They did use a 2020 first-round pick on Love and if Rodgers declares he is done, it may be time to move on.

Wilson may only stay in Seattle if Pete Carroll is let go in favor of a younger head coach with a different offensive philosophy. The two have had success in the past, but it is no longer working out. The Seahawks have to decide if they want to make Wilson happy, or stick by Carroll and let him continue to have so much control over the franchise.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Steelers are nearing the end of an era, but the stability they have established for decades could mean they are able to get an upgrade under center in 2022 with either Rodgers or Wilson coming to Steel City.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar