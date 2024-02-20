NFL Rumors: Salary cap for 2024-25 season could be close to $250,000,000

The 2024 NFL offseason has officially begun. Various landmarks will matter for teams across the league such as the NFL scouting combine, NFL free agency and the NFL draft. With the official new league year nearing, teams will be busy looking for a final word on the cap limit for 2024.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the league and the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) could finalize the amount next week at the NFL Combine:

"The final number will likely emerge next week, after final negotiations at the Scouting Combine," Florio wrote. "Whatever the figure, keep that amount in mind when reacting to the contracts players will receive (and that they deserve).

"Also remember that, generally speaking, the $243 million or so per team that will go to the players is matched by $245 million or so per team that goes to the owners."

Florio then mentioned that the salary cap for the 2024 NFL season could be closer to $250 million after earlier reporting it to be around the ballpark of $242 million and $243 million:

"Another source, with a proven record of accuracy in these matters, says it will be closer to $250 million than to $243 million."

This figure is notably higher than the 2023 salary cap of $224.8 million, which was already a major uptick of over $16 million from the 2022 salary cap of $208.2 million.

Which teams have the worst salary cap situation in 2024?

The New Orleans Saints are at the bottom of the barrel with the worst salary cap situation in 2024. They are $88 million over the cap. Derek Carr's $150 million contract has them stuck. The other major contracts of Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore and Cameron Jordan have them glued. It's going to take a monumental effort to create room for new pieces on the roster.

Next in line are the Buffalo Bills, who are $55 million over the cap. They will be entering salary cap hell in 2024. There will be lots of contract restructures this offseason. Von Miller, whose cap number is $23.8 million next season, will be a potential candidate if the Bills cut or restructure his deal.

The Miami Dolphins are next with $51 million over the cap. They have expensive contracts with Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb and Xavien Howard. Tua Tagovailoa's extension, which is due this offseason, will only make their cap space worse.

The Los Angeles Chargers are $35 million over the cap while the Denver Broncos are $24 million over the cap. The Broncos could break their receiver duo of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, amongst other moves, to try and revamp their rosters to make space.