NFL Rumors: Should Cleveland Browns resign linebacker B. J. Goodson?

The Cleveland Browns are ranked at 7th in the latest NFL power rankings by ESPN. They have not been so high in rankings in the recent past. Just a couple of years ago they had a 1-15 season which was followed by a 0-16 season. They have had some of the worst teams in the recent past.

This entirely changed in the Covid-19 hit world. They were able to implement a new offense with a rookie head coach, who won the Coach of the Year award for the remarkable turnaround of the Browns. They faced a lot of adversity throughout the season. However, they overcame all that to make it to the NFL playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position group will receive most offseason attention?



📬 » https://t.co/AWlssebgge pic.twitter.com/PdaOtbNEvb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 5, 2021

The progress made by the Browns has been remarkable for a team that has been the dumpster of the NFL for the longest period. They are still one of the few teams who are yet to make it to the Super Bowl since its inauguration. The success they had in the 2020 NFL season was a positive step towards that. The Cleveland Browns will be looking to continue their progress in the 2021 NFL season.

Browns had the best offensive line in the 2020 NFL season, ranked number one by Pro Football Focus, which allowed the best running tandems in the NFL to create chaos on their opponents. The first overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft saw growth with Kevin Stefanski’s offense. As the NFL season progressed, Baker Mayfield grew more and more comfortable with the offense, which allowed them to be more potent as the year progressed.

Should Cleveland Browns bring back LB B J Goodson for the NFL 2021 season?

While the offense flourished as the 2020 NFL season went by, the defense was not on par with the offense. Andrew Berry will be looking to solve that in the offseason. Browns' defense was built with a couple of loan pieces and drafted players.

Andrew Berry signed a couple of free agents to one-year deals. Players who needed a chance to prove that they still are worth the top dollar. Players like B J Goodson were brought in to play as a stop-gap while the 2019 draft class developed. The likes of Sione Taki Taki and Mack Willison developed. It was projected that Mack Willison would start at the Mike position. However, B J Goodson made the Mike position his own.

Browns Mailbag: What can we do to elevate in 2021?



📬📰 » https://t.co/0aXXKrWeFj pic.twitter.com/zjIKMe3kb5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 30, 2021

B J Goodson proved to be an important part of Cleveland’s defense in the 2020 NFL season. He made 91 tackles in the 2020 NFL regular season, which was progress to his previous season's stat. Goodson has proved to be a great leader of the defense. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods had praise for B.J. Goodson throughout the season.

Andrew Berry could look at bringing Goodson back, as he has familiarity with the defensive system of Joe Woods which will help him grow further in the second season under the same system. Browns can offer him a team-friendly deal with the new cap space hitting in the 2021 NFL season, allowing Berry to focus on getting another veteran linebacker to help bolster the defense.