NFL Rumors: Steelers in advanced talks with Tom Brady about sensational NFL return

Tom Brady's headline above may surely get fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers all riled up. But pump the brakes for a second.

Mark Madden, a talk show host in Pittsburgh and a writer for TribLive, wanted to present an article that showed precisely how silly it was for everyone to believe the rumors about Aaron Rodgers. The rumors involved Rodgers moving to the Steelers, but they were nothing more than bluster to get Rodgers what he wanted: a new contract with the Green Bay Packers.

To drive his point home, Madden produced an article that would imitate a similar topic that was just as ridiculous as the one about Rodgers going to the Steelers.

This is how we got to the topic of rumors of Tom Brady in advanced talks with Steel City about a possible return.

In the article, Mark Madden sarcastically talks about Tom Brady wanting to come to a team with a porous offensive line, the lack of a serious threat at wide receiver (although that can be disputed by the utilization of Chase Claypool), and a defense that he considers overrated.

In Madden's assessment, the three-time NFL MVP could be given 12 percent of the franchise, and he could also bring along tight end Rob Gronkowski, who could be rewarded with the entire collection of the Girls Gone Wild videos.

The talk show host got his point across. This was as silly as it sounds. It was just as silly to believe the previous rumors about Aaron Rodgers being the next legendary signal-caller in Pittsburgh.

Mark Madden ended his article by saying none of the beat writers for the Steelers believed the 2021 NFL MVP was coming to the team.

It was all a ruse to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the league, which sources indicate has happened with his new contract.

NFL Rumors: Will Tom Brady return to the NFL in 2022?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady made it clear that, despite deciding to hang up the cleats just over a month ago, the door is slightly open for a possible return. Following his retirement, he said:

"You never say never. At the same time, I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how it feels six months from now or if it will change...it most likely won't. I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week."

The writing has been on the wall to support this statement. Hours before the start of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, the five-time Super Bowl MVP tweeted out a screenshot of his phone, which gave him a calendar reminder of the big game coming up soon.

The former quarterback had one expletive as a reminder that he is not a part of the Super Bowl festivities.

"Sh**!"

Tom Brady's retirement is still fresh, and he is undoubtedly enjoying some well-deserved downtime. But stay tuned as the offseason rolls on.

