NFL Rumors: Steelers make big decision on Mike Tomlin’s future with franchise

With the Pittsburgh Steelers on the precipice of yet again finishing above .500 in the Mike Tomlin era (and potentially sneaking into the playoffs while they're at it), the franchise has made a decision on his coaching future. According to reports and rumors, the team has planned to extend him this offseason.

"Rumors: The Steelers are planning to extend head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason, per Pro Football Talk. They were never gonna move on from him."

At times, the Steelers have looked like a bad football team. At one point, they were 6-3 despite being outgained in yardage in all nine contests. The offense since Ben Roethelisberger retired hasn't clicked, and they haven't made much postseason noise in a little while.

Despite all of that, they are perenially a "winning" team, never once falling below .500. That's impressive and speaks to the nature of the coaching staff they have. The ability to win games without as much talent as the opponents have is the mark of a good coach.

Steelers expected to keep Mike Tomlin

Despite all of that, the Steelers weren't a very good team. After a couple of bad losses to the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, the team was in danger of its .500 record streak and looked really bad.

Mike Tomlin isn't going anywhere

They bounced back in a major way in a massive win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and it is met with rumors that they'll be extending Mike Tomlin rather than firing him.

He likely would've been a top candidate for teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and others who are going to need a new head coach next year, but the Steelers aren't likely to go down that road at this time.

Instead, they're going to extend him and keep him around. The franchise is notorious for finding and keeping good head coaches for a long time, and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.