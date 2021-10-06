NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore will be available in the second half of the season

Stephon Gilmore, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is now a free agent. The Patriots stunned the NFL by releasing their star cornerback on Wednesday morning.

The four-time Pro Bowler was nursing a quadriceps injury that kept him on the sidelines in the season's first month. Gilmore was on the PUP list, and the Patriots were actively shopping him around the league.

No fair offers landed on Bill Belichick's desk, so the Pats sent Gilmore on his way. Some teams may feel hesitant about signing a player who's coming off of an injury. However, Gilmore is rumored to be rather healthy and preparing to make an impact on an NFL roster.

Stephon Gilmore will play in the 2021 NFL season.

Gilmore was scheduled to come off the PUP list after Week 6. With more reps and physical action in practice, he could possibly be ready to play by Week 8.

The star cornerback did not suffer any significant red-flag injuries such as an ACL or Achilles tear. At 31, Gilmore is still considered to be in his prime, and he has no extensive injury history that may ward teams off.

Despite having a slight drop-off in performance last season, Gilmore is still in tremendous personal shape. Prospective bidders and teams will do their due diligence and medically assess Gilmore before they willingly decide to offer him a long-term contract.

The former Pats cornerback was on a base salary of $1.5 million in 2021. Gilmore's ability to ultimately be the best player on any given defense should pique the interests of several teams. Gilmore may also have something to prove after being released.

The Patriots looked for trade partners last year, despite Gilmore's age and incredible resume.

Gilmore's health may be a concern for the teams that are interested in him. There shouldn't be a stumbling block to any deal. Over the past five years, Gilmore has arguably played the best of any NFL cornerback.

Furthermore, sources close to him indicate that he is hungry for his next challenge.

When the Patriots cut bait with former linebacker Jamie Collins, the Browns received a player that wasn't necessarily comfortable in their defense. That won't happen with Gilmore.

His health is trending in the right direction, and his mindset is still positive. Those tidbits of information should make signing Stephone Gilmore a no-brainer for most NFL teams.

