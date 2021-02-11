NFL Rumors: The curious case of David Njoku

After a 11-5 regular NFL season record, the Cleveland Browns returned to the playoffs after 18 years. The franchise went through 20 quarterbacks. They had constant changes in their head coaching position and general managers. Jimmy Haslam, ever since buying the team, has been trying to find the right combination in the front office to help turn the Browns around.

He may have found his winning combination in Andrew Berry, Paul De Podesta and Kevin Stefanski. All of whom come from IVY league college education. All three understand the analytical approach to the game and are willing to listen to each other to win the games. Jimmy Haslam finally has harmony at the top of the organization. Which resulted not only in a winning season but also in the Cleveland Browns being back in the playoffs after 18 years.

Kevin Stefanski brought along a run-heavy offense from the Minnesota Vikings. He installed the offense in a pandemic that hit the NFL season in efficacy and produced results each week during the NFL season. However, his run-first offense has led to a lot of changes in the rosters and a lot of players losing favors to the new head coach.

During the 2020 NFL offseason, Andrew Berry went out into the free-agent market and roped in the signature of proven All Pro tight end Austin Hooper. That led to a lesser role for 2018 first-round draft pick David Njoku. Andrew Berry and his team picked up his 4th-year option in the 2020 NFL season, which resulted in dissatisfaction with the Njoku camp.

Will Cleveland Browns retain David Njoku in 2021?

After adding Austin Hooper through free agency, Berry then went on to draft 2019 Mackey award winner Harrison Bryant in the draft, further plummeting David Njoku in the depth chart. The addition of Harrison Bryant was not well received by Njoku and was taken in sour taste.

At the start of the 2020 NFL preseason, it was rumored that David Njoku wanted out of the Browns and wanted to go to a place where he was needed. Kevin Stefanski however convinced Njoku to fight for his position in the team and told him that he would be given a fair opportunity to play. Which turned him around from the trade request and made him stay.

During the 2020 NFL season, David Njoku was ranked behind rookie Harrison Bryant and injured WR Odell Beckham Jr. with a mere 20 reception. His role in the team was cut short and only got a chance to play when Austin Hooper went down with Injury. This resulted in rumors emerging in the middle of the NFL season that he had requested to be traded before the trade deadline. Which did not happen and the Browns carried on winning and made it to the postseason after 18 NFL seasons.

Anyone who has seen the Browns play this season knows that Kevin Stefanski likes to run a lot of multiple tight end plays. This should encourage the disgruntled Njoku to stay with the Browns. David will have the same head coach returning for the first time in his pro career. He has improved a lot under the tutelage of Kevin Stefanski and his staff, returning to the Browns will allow him to grow further and will allow him to earn a long-term contract too.

Andrew Berry and his staff will have the final say if David Njoku stays a Brown or leaves. If they pick up his non-guaranteed 5th-year option he still can be used as a trading piece to get a complementary edge rusher to pair with Myles Garrett. Which would make sense for the Browns and David Njoku. Both the team and player get what they want out of the deal.