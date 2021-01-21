NFL Rumors: 3 reasons Eric Bieniemy will pass on the Houston Texans job

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been talked about a lot when it comes to NFL head coaching jobs.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has expressed his desire of wanting Bieniemy as his head coach.

If the Texans want to repair some of the issues between them and Watson, they need to hire Eric Bieniemy. But will he accept the job?

Here are three reasons why the Chiefs offensive coordinator will kindly reject the Houston Texans head coaching position.

1) Houston Texans 2020 NFL Season

In 2020, the Houston Texans struggled and made one head-scratching decision. That decision was trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for almost nothing.

J.J. Watt publicly called out his teammates' performances towards the end of the season.

The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Matt Eberflus, Leslie Frazier, David Culley and Eric Bieniemy for the position of Head Coach.

Deshaun Watson has also expressed his problems with the Texans and wanting to be traded. Houston is thus banking on landing Eric Bieniemy as their next head coach to save their relationship with Watson.

But with all the drama circling around the Houston Texans franchise, it would be a lot of work for Bieniemy to fix it.

2) Houston Texans 2021 NFL Draft

Houston Texans currently do not have a first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They would need to trade away Deshaun Watson to receive a first round pick in this year's draft.

By trading away Watson it would mean the Texans now have to convince Bieniemy to be a part of their rebuild.

It would be tough to convince Bieniemy to take the job without a quarterback and only having one star in J.J. Watt.

Houston Texans will need to some how repair their relationship with Watson before Eric Bieniemy becomes their head coach in 2021.

If they cannot repair it and trade away Watson, Bieniemy will most likely stay put in Kansas City.

1) Eric Bieniemy has a great coaching job with the Chiefs

Right now Eric Bieniemy has a good home in Kansas City with the Chiefs.

They are contending year in and year out. He has one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid on Eric Bienemy:

Andy Reid on Eric Bienemy:

"I hope he goes to the NFC... Whoever gets him I think is a very lucky organization, one of the few people I've come across with the leadership skills that he has"

He is also coaching under one of the nicest guys in the NFL in Andy Reid.

Bieniemy would be the number one candidate once Andy Reid decides to retire and will be in a great spot with a lot of talent.

If Bieniemy can ride out his time it would be smart to stick with the Chiefs and wait for his time to become head coach there.