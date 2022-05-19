NFL Rumors: 'Unsettled' Kyler Murray won't play for Cardinals without new contract 

Kyler Murray appears to be staying with the Arizona Cardinals, despite offseason rumors of a trade. The quarterback cleared all signs of the Cardinals team from his social media accounts, sparking a tempest of speculation. It currently seems like a new deal is heading his way, otherwise, he may be willing to sit out until a deal is signed.

In a public statement, the quarterback addressed the offseason and the future:

"If you're a kid my age, you're used to like—people take off—that's just a thing. Honestly, like I said, I took everything off of it except for one picture. It had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that."

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim previously insisted there would be no trade, stating there was “zero chance” the team would move on from Murray.

"Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback,"

The number one overall pick by the Cardinals in 2019, Murray came into the league amidst criticism about his height and lot to prove. He has thus far thrown 1,507 passes for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the quarterback "won't be too eager to play this season" as his current contract is scheduled to pay him $11.4 million. Whether he would be willing to sit out until he receives a new deal remains unclear.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals face a tough NFC West

Murray led the team to a 7-0 start last season before suffering an ankle injury in week 8. The Cardinals were hit with several key injuries and quickly fell from grace, eventually getting knocked out of the playoffs. Murray’s postseason debut ended in embarrassing fashion against division rivals the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals are likely to come to terms with their quarterback and are expected to offer him a big new deal. Assuming he does start the season, the quarterback will be without his number one target DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins has received a six-game suspension for violating PED regulations. But the Cardinals will have Hollywood Brown step in as a replacement.

The Cardinals hope to compete in the NFC West, a division that now holds the defending Super Bowl champions. On the bright side, the NFC West is no longer home to vaunted quarterback Russell Wilson. The former Seattle Seahawk is now with the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster trade.

If the Cardinals hope to compete in the 2022 season, they will no doubt do everything possible to keep their franchise quarterback happy.

