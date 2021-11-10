NFL Rumors: Will the Colts release RB Marlon Mack? 

Before the NFL's 2021 trade deadline, there was plenty of building chatter concerning the Indianapolis Colts potentially moving veteran running back Marlon Mack.

Despite the outside noise, the Colts elected to keep Mack. However, the dialog hasn't entirely stopped as there remains a sentiment that the team could decide to release the 25-year-old.

Marlon Mack's future with the Colts still remains uncertain

With that notion remaining firmly in place, head coach Frank Reich voiced that the team hasn't discussed the possibility of moving on from Mack. The head coach said in his Monday press conference:

“Marlon’s a valuable player to us. We had to make him inactive last week. As you guys know, that’s more of a roster consideration thing as far as special teams. I think Marlon is very talented. No discussions as far as I’m concerned as far as any kind of mutual release at this point.”

The USF product is under contract through the 2021 campaign and will hit free agency next offseason. He will likely test the open market to garner a better opportunity to get increased playing time.

Although moving on from Mack would make logical sense due to his lack of involvement in the offense, the Colts could opt to use what he brings to the table.

Nate Atkins @NateAtkins_ Reich said nothing has changed with Marlon Mack, who was inactive on Thursday for roster considerations.



He has recorded 101 rushing yards on 28 carries in six games, with two receptions on five targets for eight receiving yards. He's battling for playing time with Nyheim Hines, who has 191 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

After suffering a torn ACL in last season's season opener, Mack's taken up a significantly reduced role with Jonathan Taylor taking over as the clear-cut starter.

IG: @TheColtsTalks @TheColtsTalks In 2021, Jonathan Taylor has the two longest runs by any player (83 and 78 yards) and the longest catch by a RB (76 yards). In 2021, Jonathan Taylor has the two longest runs by any player (83 and 78 yards) and the longest catch by a RB (76 yards).

Taylor has become the driving force of the Colts offense. He is currently second in the league with 821 rushing yards, third with eight rushing touchdowns and fourth with 5.9 yards per rush attempt. He also has 23 catches for 293 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The 22-year-old has posted north of 50 rushing yards in each game while toppling 100 rushing yards four times. He also holds an active streak of six straight games with at least one rushing touchdown. All that pushed him to the trajectory of finishing with 1,460 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, along with 41 receptions for 521 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

