2021 NFL schedule leaks: Week 1 match-ups and a Thanksgiving Day clash 

The 2021 NFL regular season is set to be released tonight at 8 pm (EST) live on the NFL Network. However, many games on the schedule have been leaked via social media and are now available to watch online.

Here’s a look at the 2021 NFL week 1 fixtures that we know about.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cowboys at Buccaneers in regular-season opener: pic.twitter.com/NRko1gZMST — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

The 2021 NFL season begins with a Thursday night clash between defending Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ‘America's team’ the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady is starting another season seeking his eighth championship ring while Dak Prescott and his Cowboys will be gunning for another playoff run.

Both starting NFL QBs are coming off surgery, with Prescott returning after a serious leg injury last season. How a 44-year-old Brady will stand up to another season of NFL hits will be an intriguing storyline.

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

The new-look Detroit Lions face a stiff test when they host the San Francisco 49ers in week one of the 2022 NFL season.

Rookie Lions head coach Dan Campbell will be hoping his squad can gel quickly to compete with a Niners team that’s better than their 2020 NFL 6-10 record suggests.

New Lions quarterback Jarred Goff can instantly prove all his critics wrong with a win over fellow Super Bowl losing QB Jimmy Garropollo.

Both teams have had hectic offseasons and it will be interesting to see which franchise can kick off the new season with a win.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

The full slate of Week 1 FOX games:

* Vikings at Bengals, 1 PM ET

* 49ers at Lions, 1 PM ET

* Eagles at Falcons, 1 PM ET

* Seahawks at Colts, 1 PM ET

* Broncos at Giants, 4:25 PM ET

* Packers at Saints, 4:25 PM ET — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 12, 2021

Another big NFL Week 1 game is the budding Cleveland Browns taking on Super Bowl runners-up the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes vs Mayfield should prove to have plenty of offense in this one. The Chiefs will be wanting to put their Super Bowl loss to the Bucs behind them while the Browns will be wanting to build off their playoff run last season.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford faces a familiar opponent in week one, the Chicago Bears. Stafford will be wanting to show Rams fans that he was worth all the draft picks it took to trade for him in the offseason.

The big question for this game is - who will be the Bears’ starting quarterback in week one? Newly-signed veteran Andy Dalton, former starter Nick Foles or rookie Justin Fields?

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold didn’t have to wait long to face his former NFL franchise with the Panthers hosting the New York Jets in week one.

Darnold will be determined to put in a great performance against the Jets and repay the faith put in him by the Carolina franchise.

New Jets head coach Robert Saleh will want his defense to show why they traded Darnold away and drafted Zach Wilson to replace him.

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

Before the next NFL Draft is held in Las Vegas, the season’s opening Monday Night game will be.



This season’s MNF opener: Ravens at Raiders. pic.twitter.com/bCY5WuwE2R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

Jon Gruden’s Las Vegas Raiders will host the first NFL Monday Night Football game of 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders will be hoping for a jam-packed Allegiant Stadium on September 13 after the pandemic ruined its grand opening last year.

Can Derek Carr lift the home team to a week one victory or will the Ravens dynamic offense led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson run all over them?

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Two 2020 Playoff teams will meet in Week 1 of the NFL season when the New Orleans Saints face the Green Bay Packers.

The Saints’ first game in the post Drew Brees era is not an easy one and they will be thankful it’s at home against the Packers.

Now the big question is - who will be under center for Green Bay? Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers or rookie QB Jordan Love? Packers fans will be hoping for Rodgers while Saints fans will be praying for Love.

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Atlanta to face a retooled Falcons team.

Both teams had disappointing 2020 campaigns and will be looking to start 2021 on a positive note. It's a battle between two new head coaches - Eagles Nick Sirianni and Falcons Arthur Smith.

Can Matty Ice unleash Julio Jones and new offensive weapon rookie tight end Kyle Pitts?

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

A quarterback gunfight looms in Indy as Russell Wilson and the Seahawks visit the Indianapolis Colts first up in 2021.

Carson Wentz’s first game as the Colts’ starting quarterback will be a test as the Seahawks are expecting another playoff run this season.

Colts head coach Franck Reich will be hoping Wentz can rediscover the form he showed in early in his Philadelphia career and lead the Colts to a week-one victory.

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

The Denver Broncos travel to the Big Apple to take on a revitalized New York Giants franchise.

The Giants’ offense should be a highlight machine this season with Saquon Barkley being joined by Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Rudolph.

Third-year NFL QB Daniel Jones will be looking to prove the Giants management's right to believe he is the team’s future at quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

The Vikings got a fascinating week one test in the Cincinnati Bengals. Star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will return after tearing his ACL last year and will be hoping to immediately throw TDs at his LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

Veteran Vikings QB Kirk Cousins enters the season under a little bit more pressure after the team drafted a QB in the 2021 NFL Draft. After a disappointing 2020 season, the Vikings will be wanting to start the year with a road win.

NFL Thanksgiving Day - Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

The Raiders got the plum NFL Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys in 2021. Both teams will be wanting to show a national audience that they're real contenders this season.

No doubt Jerry World will be packed full of Cowboys fans wanting to see their team win big on Thanksgiving Day. Which quarterback will show up? The Cowboys’ Dak Prescott or Raiders' Derek Carr?