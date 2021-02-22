NFL: Three Players The Miami Dolphins Can Target At Edge Rusher

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores can take pride in the culture he’s established in just two seasons with the team. During his first campaign in 2019, the Dolphins finished dead last in the NFL in sacks, bringing down the opposing quarterback only 23 times. In 2020, Miami was much more respectable and effective rushing the passer, registering 41 sacks last season.

While the Miami Dolphins had a better statistical output creating pressure in 2020, they did not have one player who dominated in that department. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah led the team with 9 sacks, with linebackers Jerome Baker and Kyle Van Noy tallied 7 and 6 sacks respectively.

Three NFL players the Miami Dolphins can target at Edge Rusher

Miami can continue to use a pressure by committee approach in 2021. But any individual difference making talent they can bring in to harass the opposing quarterback can be the reason why they do or do not qualify for the postseason next year. Which free agent pass rushers could fit with the Miami Dolphins?

#3 Justin Houston

Indianapolis Colts #50 Justin Houston makes a tackle against the Texans

There are few players in the NFL right now who have a better track record of pressuring the quarterback than Justin Houston. Houston spent the first 8 years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, and put up a 22 sack season back in 2014. He spent the most recent two years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, compiling a total of 19 sacks in that time frame.

At 32 years old, Houston is probably past his prime, but is still one of the best situational pass rushers in the game. It’s unlikely he would see much work on first or second down, but could make a huge impact in third and long situations. The Miami Dolphins already had success with a former Chiefs defensive lineman in Ogbah, and could go that route again this offseason.

How does @JHouston50 stay in peak condition?



Vote to unlock his #NFLUp workout plan >> http://t.co/J0IbxiG4R8 pic.twitter.com/jBjrEAiL2z — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 14, 2015

Advertisement

#2 Romeo Okwara

Could the Miami Dolphins target Romeo Okwara of the Detroit Lions?

Okwara will be one of the more interesting cases in the pass rushing market this offseason. He’s been in the NFL for 5 seasons—the first two were with the New York Giants, and the last three were with the Detroit Lions. Over the first four seasons of his career, he posted a total of 10 sacks combined. In 2020 alone, Okwara doubled his career sack total, adding 10 more for a Lions defense that was not highly regarded.

So which player can teams expect to get in 2021? It’s unclear if he’s turned a corner as a player, but Okwara does not have the same fan fare as other pass rushers in this class (such as Houston, J.J. Watt or Yannick Ngakoue). If the Miami Dolphins don’t want to get into a bidding war for those greater known players, they could offer Okwara a lesser deal to show that 2020 was not a fluke.

Highest pass-rush grade on 3rd down

1. Aaron Donald - 92.6

2. Khalil Mack - 91.9

3. Chris Jones - 91.4

4. Romeo Okwara - 90.9 pic.twitter.com/MZaNEG1GB4 — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

#1 Ryan Kerrigan

Washington's Ryan Kerrigan could be an option for the Miami Dolphins

Unfortunately for Kerrigan, his very solid career has gone largely unnoticed playing for the Washington Football Team. Since coming into the league in 2011, he has accrued 95.5 sacks. For perspective, that is more than Warren Sapp had in his entire career, or the much more highly regarded Cameron Jordan has totaled to date in his time in the NFL.

While Kerrigan’s two lowest sack total seasons have come in 2019 and 2020, he could be a prime candidate for a statistical resurgence with a new team and coaching staff. Like Houston, Kerrigan would likely only be used as a situational player, which could keep him fresh and make him an important addition for the Miami Dolphins. He also won’t cost an arm and a leg, which Ngakoue, Trey Hendrickson, and J.J. Watt might.