NFL trade deadline predictions: 3 Bold moves the Cowboys could make

Through six weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have played like Super Bowl contenders.

After losing the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have won five games in a row. The level of competition may be questionable, but the level of execution the Cowboys have had, especially on offense, is not.

Still, no roster is perfect, and the Cowboys have areas where reinforcements would help. With legitimate Super Bowl aspirations comes the added pressure to make some moves down the stretch that could make a huge difference during the playoffs.

NFL trade deadline 2021: 3 players the Cowboys should trade for

#1 - Marcus Maye, S, New York Jets

Trading for Maye would be an aggressive move, but one that could pay huge dividends. The Cowboys' secondary remains a weak link for the team. Dallas is allowing 7.9 yards per passing attempt, which is tied for 20th in the league.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the few reasons the unit isn't among the worst in the league. The play of the safeties and corners outside of Diggs is subpar. Adding Maye to the fold would help immensely. Maye has allowed no touchdowns and a passer rating of 83.3 when targeted this season.

#2 - Joe Haden, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

While Diggs is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 28.4 passer rating, Anthony Brown is allowing a rating of 92.4. Jourdan Lewis has not been much better in the slot, giving up a rating of 107.2.

The options on the bench are not encouraging either. Maurice Canady gave up a touchdown and 55 yards on only a couple of targets. The Cowboys drafted Nahshon Wright as a future starter. Putting him out on the field this early could hinder his development and confidence.

Depending on how the next few weeks go in Pittsburgh, the Steelers could be sellers come the trade deadline. They are 2-3 and in last place in the AFC North.

That may make them willing to part with veteran cornerback Joe Haden. The 32-year-old has allowed a passer rating of 75.9 or less in each of his last three full seasons. His veteran leadership and experience could be the boost that the Cowboys' secondary needs.

#3 – Michael Brockers, DT, Detroit Lions

Osa Odighizuwa has accounted for two sacks this season. The rest of the Cowboys' defensive tackles have combined for none. Brent Urban has only two quarterback pressures this year.

The interior of the defensive line isn't good at stopping the run, either. The Cowboys are giving up 4.2 yards per carry, which puts them 14th in the league. In 2020, Brockers had five sacks, five tackles for a loss, and 51 combined tackles.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar