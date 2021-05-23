NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones wants to play with Cam Newton

NFL stars Julio Jones and Cam Newton battled against each other for years in the NFC South. Now, it seems like the long-time rivals want to team up to dominate the AFC East.

Jones had a closeup view of Newton during his time in Carolina and by the sounds of it, he liked what he saw.

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley reported on Thursday that Jones would like to link up with former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in New England.

Numerous NFL sources have said that the Falcons' star receiver was available to be traded, with Atlanta’s front office looking to reduce their salary this season. So far, though, there has been no trade announcement.

A little birdie told @MichaelSHolley some intel about potential trade target Julio Jones that should interest Patriots fans...https://t.co/r8mOi01P9f pic.twitter.com/yjYC63cUpt — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) May 21, 2021

Holley explained that he was told Julio Jones was keen to play with Pats quarterback Cam Newton.

“You know who he really wants to play with? You won’t believe this. I heard this today, I said ‘Are you kidding me?’ He wants to play with Cam Newton,” Holley said. “He likes Cam.”

The 32-year-old Atlanta wide receiver would give Newton another weapon on offense, something the New England Patriots play-caller was severely lacking last season.

Julio Jones has played 10 seasons for the Atlanta Falcons after being drafted 6th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Widely recognized as one of the best receivers of his generation, Jones would be a welcome addition to any NFL team.

Jones has been linked with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and now the New England Patriots this offseason. Some NFL pundits have even suggested the Green Bay Packers may be looking to trade for him to help win back the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Julio Jones NFL stats

Games - 135

Yards - 12,896

Average yards per catch - 15.2

Touchdowns - 60