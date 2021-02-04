NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr to the Philadelphia Eagles

NFL franchises are very business-oriented and ruthless when it comes to dealing with players on any given team. All the teams have one goal and that is to make it to the Super Bowl. The Cleveland Browns made a huge leap this season after not being relevant and being the laughingstock of the NFL. They made it to the playoffs and managed to advance past the Wild Card round.

Kevin Stefanski stepped in the last offseason and has managed to turn the losing culture around in Cleveland, making the Browns relevant to the rest of the NFL for the first time in years. With his offensive scheme and aggressive play-calling, Kevin Stefanski has revived the former number one NFL Draft pick Baker Mayfield, and made him the leader of the franchise.

OBJ in the gym attacking the rehab process 💯 (via @obj) pic.twitter.com/Y7ueGzkSTg — Overtime (@overtime) December 3, 2020

However, with all the offensive power that they have accumulated in Cleveland, one name stands out from the rest. Odell Beckham Jr was having a productive year after suffering a slump in 2019. He was on his way to having a 1000-yard season before he went down to an ACL injury against the Bengals.

There has been speculation surrounding Odell Beckham Jr and his status as a Brown. Although the production of quarterback Baker Mayfield improved since Odell went down, there is no denying that Odell Beckham Jr is one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr to Philadelphia

Even if the Browns have made it clear that they have no intention of trading Odell Beckham Jr this season and they have him under contract through next season, this will not stop them from considering trade proposals from other teams.

Andrew Berry, general manager of the Browns, has done a fantastic job of building the offense last season in his first year as the main man in Cleveland. This offseason he will look to bolster the glaring holes on the defense through trades and free agency.

Browns Mailbag: What can we do to elevate in 2021?



📬📰 » https://t.co/0aXXKrWeFj pic.twitter.com/zjIKMe3kb5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 30, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr would get Berry and his team at the Browns a fair bit of draft capital as well as some defensive players. Odell would be in demand by a lot of the NFL teams who are on the lookout for a number one wide receiver for their team. Ever since winning the Super Bowl, Philadelphia has been struggling offensively to provide help for Carson Wentz. They have failed to surround him with weapons.

Advertisement

OBJ could be the perfect weapon for Carson Wentz, who has the arm to make all the long throws. It would help the Browns to take the pressure off Baker Mayfield who has been criticized for not being able to involve the star wideout in the offense regularly.

The trade will also help Andrew Berry and his team with the cap space to go out and get a top free agent. This could help the team take the next step towards reaching a Super Bowl.