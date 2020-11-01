NFL Trade Rumors: Golden Tate, Kenny Stills could go to the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has been the centerpiece of the Green Bay Packers' offense since becoming the starting quarterback in 2008. Green Bay has one great wide receiver in Davante Adams. The Packers should pursue a second target before the NFL's Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Davante Adams



ALL DAY 😤 pic.twitter.com/gjjZ0rSxEy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2020

The Green Bay Packers have a good tight end in Robert Tonyan. He leads the Packers in touchdowns this season with five. Adams is right behind Tonyan with four touchdowns. Rodgers need one more reliable target.

NFL Trade Rumors: Kenny Stills and Golden Tate could be trade targets for Green Bay.

Kenny Stills and Golden Tate may not be having standout seasons this year, but they have proven to be assets to offenses.

New York Giants WR Golden Tate has had an amazing NFL career. Tate has racked up 680 catches and 8,085 yards to go with 45 touchdowns in his career.

Houston Texans WR Kenny Stills has also had a great NFL career and can give Rodgers a reliable target on offense. Stills has tallied up 309 receptions and 4,837 yards with 37 touchdowns as a pro. By adding Stills, the Green Bay Packers would open things up receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It has been reported today that the Packers are interested in Will Fuller from the Texans. They are also interested in Kenny Stills. — Sir Yacht🎃 (@SirYacht) October 28, 2020

The Packers would not have to give up too much to land either of the two veteran wideouts. Golden Tate may only be a temporary fit because he may be coming toward the end of his NFL career. Stills may be the better option for Green Bay if they're looking for a long-term fix.

Advertisement

NFL Trade Rumors: Did Green Bay miss out on having two good wide receivers?

If the Green Bay Packers were to acquire either Golden Tate or Kenny Stills, they still may have missed an opportunity. We are talking about Dez Bryant. Green Bay could have signed the veteran free agent Dez Bryant for almost nothing and still acquired Tate or Stills to really give their WR unit depth.

Thinking about the Green Bay Packers wide receiver group with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kenny Stills/Golden Tate and Dez Bryant looks good for Rodgers. This is not even counting the production they're getting out of their tight end Robert Tonyan. If the Packers were able to jump on Dez Bryant when he was available he could have brought production to the Packers offense. Instead, Bryant was signed by the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Trade Rumors: Does adding Stills or Tate make the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl contenders?

The addition of Kenny Stills or Golden Tate would put the Green Bay Packers one step close to competing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC. The Packers need more help on defense to be Super Bowl contenders.

If the Green Bay Packers can get home field throughout the playoffs, it will definitely give them the edge. The trade deadline is Nov. 3rd and it's approaching quickly. The Packers need to act quick before they miss out on getting another target for their veteran quarterback.