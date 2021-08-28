NFL Trade Rumors: 3 CB options for the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season opener

It’s been five long years since the Arizona Cardinals made the NFL playoffs. The franchise had a bust offseason, acquiring NFL veterans JJ Watt, James Connor and AJ Green in free agency.

The franchise’s most celebrated player, Larry Fitzgerald, looks like he has retired, but the team’s front office is seeking to win this year with or without Fitzgerald. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has a strong squad to work with this season, but the Cardinals do have one glaring weakness at cornerback.

They did sign former Super Bowl winner Malcolm Butler to help fill their need for a starting cornerback, but he can only cover one side of the field. Third-year corner Byron Murphy Jr. is set to start again for the Cardinals after a solid yet unspectacular season in 2020.

There’s not much depth behind these two starters, though, and Butler has struggled to regain the form he showed in New England a few seasons ago. As the 2021 NFL regular season fast approaches, here's a look at three cornerbacks the Cardinals should try to bring in:

#1 CJ Henderson (Jacksonville Jaguars)

When talking about cornerbacks who are available to be traded for, the biggest name that was on the trade block was Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard. However, the Dolphins restructured Howard's deal, and he is now happy to stay in Miami for the foreseeable future.

One young cornerback who is reportedly available to be traded, though, is Jacksonville Jaguars CB CJ Henderson. He was only drafted last year by the Jags, but NFL sources have reported that the team is willing to listen to offers for their second-year player.

Henderson would give the Cardinals another young CB to add to their secondary for the 2021 NFL season.

A surprise: Multiple team execs believe #Jaguars corner C.J. Henderson -- the ninth overall pick in 2020 -- is available via trade. Jacksonville has given impression in some league circles that it's shopping Henderson, a high-pedigree player one year into rookie deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 8, 2021

#2 Josh Norman (free agent)

Remember him? The former Carolina Panthers star and Washington cornerback? The 33-year-old is currently a free agent and could be a great veteran option for the Arizona secondary.

He played nine games for the Buffalo Bills last season, and while he may not be the same big playmaking defender he once was, he could offer the Cardinals a lot of experience.

#3 Quandre Diggs (Seattle Seahawks)

Another starting quality cornerback who may be available to trade for is the Seattle Seahawks' Quandre Diggs.

#Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said today that Pro Bowl DB Quandre Diggs isn’t practicing because “he’s making a statement” about wanting a new deal. Diggs is in the final year of his contract with a base salary of $5.95M. So Seattle now has Duane Brown and Diggs wanting new deals. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2021

The 28-year-old Pro Bowler sat out of Seahawks' practice today' and wants a new contract. If the Cardinals are serious about winning, they should inquire about what it'd take to trade for the cornerback.

It's unlikely the Seahawks will want to pay the veteran this year, so it's the perfect opportunity for Arizona to pounce on.

Edited by Bhargav