NFL Trade Rumors: 3 CBs the Detroit Lions should target to replace Quinton Dunbar

The preseason hasn’t even kicked off for the Detroit Lions and they've already made a big roster move. Earlier today, the Lions released veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar and replaced him with free-agent running back Craig Reynolds.

The Lions seemingly decided that the 29-year-old CB didn’t have a future with the team, cutting ties with him before he played a single down for the franchise. Now that Detroit has released former Washington and Seahawks cornerback Dunbar, they will be in the marked for a replacement.

They could look to promote from within their current roster, acquire another cornerback via trade or dip back into free agency. All things considered, here are three options the Lions could explore to solve their cornerback problem.

Three cornerbacks the Lions should look to acquire

#1 - C.J. Henderson, Jaguars

When talking about cornerbacks that are available to be traded for, the first name that comes up is the Miami Dolphins' Xavien Howard.

It's extremely unlikely that: A) The Lions will or could offer enough picks to trade for him and B) Howard would agree to play for Detroit. Considering the state of the franchise and Howard's obvious talents and ambition, let's take Detroit off the table.

One young cornerback who is reportedly available to be traded is Jacksonville Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson. He was only drafted last year by the Jags but NFL sources have reported that the team is willing to listen to offers for their second-year player.

A surprise: Multiple team execs believe #Jaguars corner C.J. Henderson -- the ninth overall pick in 2020 -- is available via trade. Jacksonville has given impression in some league circles that it's shopping Henderson, a high-pedigree player one year into rookie deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 8, 2021

The young corner would be a great pickup for the Lions and aid their current rebuilding process. The question is do the Lions want to part with any of the picks they received in the Matthew Stafford deal?

#2 - Josh Norman, free agent

Remember him? The former Carolina Panthers star and Washington cornerback?

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent and could be a great veteran option for the Detroit Lions secondary. He played nine games for the Buffalo Bills last season and while he may not be the same big playmaking defender he once was, he offers the Lions a lot of experience.

Most free agents balk at the idea of playing for Detroit, but Norman could be swayed by the fact no other NFL team has signed him this offseason.

#3 - Richard Sherman, free agent

Ok, so this one is a long shot and highly unlikely, but Richard Sherman is still a free agent. The Super Bowl-winning cornerback is currently dealing with his off-field issues, which involve a very public meltdown and police charges.

If the 33-year-old can deal with his personal and legal problems, he could be a great addition to a young Lions squad this season.

Sherman obviously wants to pay for a Super Bowl contender, but he may not have many options after his brush with the law. The Lions could swoop in and sign the veteran All-Pro cornerback on the cheap.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha