NFL Trade Rumors: 3 cornerbacks that could be traded during the 2021 season

During the upcoming NFL season, we could potentially see some cornerbacks move around during the trade deadline period.

Some of these moves could change the landscape of the NFL. On that note, let's take a look at three cornerbacks who could potentially be traded during the 2021-22 season, as per NFL trade rumors in this regard.

Three cornerbacks that could be traded during the 2021-22 NFL season:

#1 Darius Slay

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles are in an interesting situation entering the 2021-22 NFL season.

They will start life without Carson Wentz and potentially without Zach Ertz too. The Eagles are putting a lot of pressure on their defense to make stops in the 2021 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback Darius Slay is under contract with the team till the 2024 NFL off-season. That makes him an intriguing pick for other NFL teams because they will hold the rights to Slay till that off-season.

Not to mention, there will be a lot of teams that could be interested in trading for Darius Slay if the Philadelphia Eagles make him available.

#2 Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defense during the 2021 NFL off-season.

Meanwhile, Denzel Ward is entering the last year of his four-year, $29 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland do have the option to pick up a fifth-year on his contract if they choose to do so.

However, ff Denzel Ward underperforms during the 2021-22 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns could potentially start shopping the young corner out of Ohio State.

Ward will attract a lot of interest if the Browns make him available. Cleveland could potentially get a lot in return for Denzel Ward if they trade him.

#3 Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

The New Orleans Saints have been rumored to move their star cornerback Marshon Lattimore this year.

New Orleans could potentially lose Marshon Lattimore next off-season if he chooses to enter the free agency market. Lattimore is entering the final year of his four-year, $15 million contract with the Saints.

If the New Orleans Saints think that Marshon Lattimore won't end up re-signing with them, they could look to trade him.

Marshon Lattimore holds a lot of value when it comes to trade. The Saints could get a lot in return if they end up trading Lattimore in 2021.