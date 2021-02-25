NFL Trade Rumors: 3 players the Baltimore Ravens could trade this off-season

The Baltimore Ravens are on the back of consecutive playoff appearances, but they have also had to face back-to-back exits from the playoffs without any hardware. Lamar Jackson finally got over the hump and won the first playoff game of his career. Now the Ravens will look to add key pieces to help make another playoff run in 2021.

Baltimore has fallen into a trap. That is - where do they go when NFL teams shut down Lamar Jackson and their run game? The Ravens have found their quarterback and running back, now it's time to get quality wide receivers. Baltimore can look to add wide receivers through free agency, the draft, and potentially even through trades.

Which three players could the Baltimore Ravens trade for more draft picks or possible wide receivers that could be a big contributor in 2021?

NFL Trade Rumors: Who are the three players that the Baltimore Ravens could potentially trade this off-season?

1) Calais Campbell

Baltimore Ravens DE Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell is entering the last year of his 2-year $25 million contract extension that he signed with the Baltimore Ravens last off-season. Campbell will be entering his 14th season in the NFL in 2021. Calais Campbell has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens could get draft capital for Calais Campbell which can turn to offensive help for the Ravens. It may surprise the Ravens how much interest they receive in their veteran defensive lineman. The Ravens will most likely receive nothing higher than a third-round pick for Campbell, but the draft capital should be enough compensation.

2) Gus Edwards

Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards

The Baltimore Ravens found a gem in last year's draft with selecting J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins took control of the Baltimore Ravens' backfield in the 2020-2021 NFL season.

After finding Dobbins last year, the Ravens could find another gem in this year's draft.

Gus Edwards could be a good contributor to another team's run game, but the Ravens may not receive much for Edwards. He will land them a couple of draft picks and possibly a young wide receiver. With J.K. Dobbins making the impact that he did in 2020, there is no reason to keep Gus Edwards if he can bring in more draft picks.

3) Matthew Judon

Baltimore Ravens LB Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon is set to hit free agency this off-season. The Baltimore Ravens should consider franchise tagging Judon before dealing him to another team. To make it worth Matt Judon's interest, they should keep him involved throughout the process.

Judon could bring in a key wide receiver and good draft picks. If the Baltimore Ravens play this right they could walk away with a lot from Judon this off-season. The key is to get Matt Judon on board with signing the franchise tag and accepting the trade decision that comes along with the tag.