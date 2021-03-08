NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew has started the past two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team holds the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. That brings a big question about what would they do with Gardner Minshew this off-season.

Three potential destinations for Gardner Minshew if he leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars:

With Trevor Lawrence being the projected pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars, trading Gardner Minshew makes sense for the team this off-season.

On that note, let's have a look at three potential destinations for Gardner Minshew if he leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars.

1) Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team has reached a deal with their back-up quarterback Taylor Heinicke in February.

Heinicke's two-year contract is worth $8.75 million. This deal could be the reason behind Washington releasing their veteran quarterback Alex Smith.

Gardner Minshew to WFT who says no?

pic.twitter.com/zhbw7WAfmu — DynastyOwner (@Dynasty_Owner) March 8, 2021

Washington currently have three quarterbacks on their roster - Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Steven Montez - who haven't really had the opportunity to show their prowess in leading team. Heinicke led Washington towards the end of the 2020-2021 season, but it's not known if he can do that for a full season.

If Washington acquire Gardner Minshew, they will have a starter for the 2021-2022 NFL season. That would open the door to draft a quarterback like Kyle Trask and allow him the time to develop.

Gardner Minshew hasn't had a horrible NFL career, but he happens to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

2) Houston Texans

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans will face a tough situation in the upcoming NFL season. They have a starting franchise quarterback - Deshaun Watson - but he does not want to play for the team. Watson has made it known that he is willing to sit out the 2021-2022 NFL season if he is not traded.

That could force the Texans to find a starting quarterback in case Deshaun Watson does, in fact, sits out.

It's rare that an NFL franchise trades a quarterback within the division, but it's not unfathomable. With the Texans needing a starting quarterback, a trade for Gardner Minshew could make a lot of sense.

The problem, however, could be about what the Houston Texans will have to give up for the Jaguars quarterback?

Houston does not have a pick until the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. It's unlikely they'll offer that pick for Gardner Minshew, but they will need to offer some sort of package that has a few draft picks involved.

3) San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have been all the subject of a plethora of trade rumors, be it trading for Deshaun Watson or their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

One thing that has remained constant throughout these rumors is the fact that the 49ers want to trade Garoppolo.

The #49ers should be on the phone with Jacksonville and go after Gardner Minshew. He's clearly out of a job the day they draft Trevor Lawrence. He can ball. Get Minshew with Shanahan and profit.

The 49ers could be entering the 2021-2022 NFL season without a starting quarterback.

So if they sign up Gardner Minshew, he could give the San Francisco 49ers a starting quarterback option. Minshew has put together good numbers during his two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gardner Minshew's stats with the Jacksonville Jaguars:

-- Completions: 501.

-- Attempts: 797.

-- Completion percentage: 62.9.

-- Passing yards: 5,530.

-- Touchdowns: 37.

-- Interceptions: 11.

Kyle Shannahan could turn Gardner Minshew into a great NFL quarterback in his system.

The 49ers will likely send Garoppolo back to the New England Patriots this off-season. So it could be a perfect time for the 49ers to acquire Gardner Minshew.