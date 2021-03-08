NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Lions backup QB Chase Daniel

Adam Schefter broke the news Sunday night that the Detroit Lions are shopping backup quarterback Chase Daniel this offseason. Daniel has been a journeyman passer throughout his 11-year NFL career, but he has proven that he can be a serviceable backup.

In his lengthy career, Chase Daniel has spent time with the Saints, Chiefs, Bears, Lions, and Eagles. Daniel spent the most time with the Saints, where he served as the backup to Drew Brees. He has only started five games in his career, and he as an overall record of 2-3 in these contests.

Last year, the Lions signed Chase Daniel to play behind Matthew Stafford. His sizable $13.05 million contract made sense because Daniel is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Daniel has completed 68.2% of his passes for 1,694 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions throughout his career.

The Lions broke the news of their interest in shopping their backup quarterback on Sunday. Several NFL teams are looking for a quarterback in this year's draft. Chase Daniel could serve as a great backup on any one of these teams. Let's take a look at the three main contenders for Chase Daniel's services this offseason.

1) NFL trade rumors: The Detroit Lions trade Chase Daniel to the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are set to lose backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to free agency. Tua Tagovailoa is the future of the Dolphins, but he still needs a veteran behind him. For these reasons, Chase Daniel is a perfect fit for the Miami Dolphins, and he is not a threat to take the starting spot from Tagovailoa.

With Daniel backing up some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, he would definitely bring plenty of veteran experience to the Dolphins. He could help accelerate Tagovailoa's growth, and this benefit would be priceless for Miami.

The Dolphins have been named as a potential landing spot for Deshaun Watson, but up to this point, they have remained committed to Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa been training with Jerry Judy and Dalvin cook 😤💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/V8yRoBCD7v — Kev ☠️ (@MVPxKev) March 5, 2021

If the Dolphins are 100% invested in their young signal-caller, they should target a backup that's meant to sit on the bench. In the past, Chase Daniel has accepted his backup role without a complaint, so Miami makes the most sense as a potential landing spot for the Lions quarterback.

2) NFL trade tumors: the Detroit Lions could trade Chase Daniel to the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are in a similiar situation as the Miami Dolphins. They have a rising star at quarterback in Kyler Murray. The Cardinals currently have backup quarterback Chris Streveler, who came in to replace Murray after he left the team's Week 17 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

He showed signs of consistency by completing 68.8% of his passes for 105 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Still, the Cardinals cannot count on Streveler to lead them to victory if Murray goes down with a significant injury.

The Arizona Cardinals' current quarterback room has five years of NFL experience entering the 2021 NFL season. Chase Daniel would give the team a veteran backup quarterback that it could count on. With Daniel entering his 12th season , he could help develop both Murray and Streveler for the future.

Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel, per sources. Daniel has been considered an ideal mentor for young QBs, something he learned from Drew Brees during their time together in New Orleans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

3) NFL trade tumors: The Detroit Lions could trade Chase Daniel to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they are expected to select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. As a result, the team is probably moving on from Gardner Minshew, who has been the Jaguars' quarterback for the past two years. Minshew has completed 62.9% of his passes for 5,530 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

New coach Urban Meyer will want to start fresh with the Jaguars, and bringing in a veteran backup quarterback is a great way to start his time with the team. Jacksonville could offer Minshew and a draft pick in a trade for Chase Daniel.

As with other teams on this list, the Jaguars could target Chase Daniel so he can help groom a young quarterback. Trading for Daniel could set Lawrence up for success, as he could pick the veteran's brain while he adjusts to the NFL.