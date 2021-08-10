NFL Trade Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for unsettled Giants LB Ryan Anderson

Ryan Anderson is having quite a day. First, he was reportedly released by the New York Giants. He was then apparently re-signed by the New York Giants. Looking at the state of affairs, it's enough to give casual observers whiplash.

Strike that. Reverse it. Cutting LB Ryan Anderson was some sort of a procedural move, per @DDuggan21, and he's back with the Giants. Or still with the Giants. Whatever. https://t.co/FZeoZZg3Wv — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 10, 2021

However, this does not quite cover the entire story. Note that the New York Giants have already activated another outside linebacker, Oshane Ximines. The reason for holding on to Ryan Anderson could still be that the Giants are holding out for a trade because cutting him at this stage would mean parting with $137,500 in guaranteed salary.

With Anderson (and many others) out, guys like Niko Lalos and Cam Brown have been getting a lot of valuable reps. Oshane Ximines came back today. #Giants sticking with what they know. https://t.co/lMrcDzIxz0 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 9, 2021

If that is indeed the course of action, then there are a few teams who might be interested in picking up the tab.

Ryan Anderson has played defensive end in a 3-4 system, but really made his name as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 defense. There are a few teams in the NFL that use that system and could use some help. His cap space of $1,127,500 represents good value in the market. Here are three NFL teams who could be eyeing a move for Anderson.

Teams that might be willing to trade for Ryan Anderson

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker corps were exceptionally poor last season. They gave open targets on the pass nearly two-thirds of the time and the average passer rating against them was an abysmal 113.9.

They have attempted to rectify some of that by bringing in Eric Wilson from the Minnesota Vikings. T.J. Edwards will make a welcome return from injury as well. Both, however, are middle linebackers and not used to playing on the strong or weak side as outside linebackers. The Philadelphia Eagles should really trade for an outside linebacker and Ryan Anderson represents good value.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are another team playing a 4-3 base defense. Their linebacker room was also poor, which is why they drafted Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the draft this year. However, expecting a rookie to immediately produce results is not the safest bet.

Sione Takitaki was good against the run, but struggled against the pass. Ryan Anderson could represent good value in assisting the Browns defense.

#3 - New York Jets

Ryan Anderson might rightly be frustrated with today's shenanigans. What would be a more fitting response to the New York Giants than swapping sides but staying in the same stadium?

C.J. Mosley is the only bonafide good linebacker on the New York Jets roster, but even he has been inconsistent. Additionally, he is more likely to play as a middle linebacker. Mosley could use help from Ryan Anderson on the outside.

