NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QB options for Houston Texans to explore after injury to Tyrod Taylor

The injury to Tyrod Taylor soured the Texans' solid start to the 2021 NFL season. The Texans showed plenty of spirit despite losing in Cleveland in Week 2, but with the injury bug biting the NFL big-time in Week 2, Houston was no exception.

Tyrod Taylor had an excellent Week 1 outing against the Jaguars and continued to excel against the Browns. So much so that the Texans were hanging in on the road against the Browns.

Taylor ultimately pulled up lame as he rolled out of the pocket on a broken play. The experienced quarterback immediately knew something was wrong and signaled to the bench.

Taylor went for an MRI on Monday but will miss Thursday night's clash against the Panthers regardless of the test result. The Texans could dip into the market to find a quarterback to shore up their roster in the interim, considering Davis Mills is a rookie and DeShaun Watson is MIA. Here are three options for the Texans to explore.

Quarterback options to replace Tyrod Taylor

Texans GM Nick Caserio knows Cam Newton from his time in New England. The former Patriots front office member was part of the team that brought Newton to the Patriots in 2020.

Stylistically, Newton is a big-name version of Tyrod Taylor. He is still a willing runner and can pass the ball better than Taylor.

Newton wouldn't come in as QB1, though. That job is Davis Mills' until he loses it. But, if Newton fancies getting back into the NFL, he can't afford to be picky. The Texans could offer him a route back into the big time, which could be a stepping stone for him.

#2 - Josh McCown

The Texans are trying to facilitate cultural change within the organization. Signing Josh McCown could help speed up the process. The long-time backup quarterback is currently a free agent, though some NFL media members linked him with a job on the Texans' staff earlier in the offseason.

McCown knows David Culley from their various pitstops in the NFL. The former Eagles quarterback could also serve as a veteran sounding board for young quarterback Davis Mills. McCown is nothing like Tyrod Taylor physically, but they both share the right work ethic and attitude.

#3 - Ryan Finley

The former Bengals quarterback is a free agent after the Texans dispensed with his services. Finley, though, is a pure pocket passer and is nothing like Tyrod Taylor. Nevertheless, the Texans' coaches and players know his personality and behavior inside the locker room.

Finley is not a glamorous name but he could come in as a replacement and do a decent job as he did for the Bengals in 2020.

