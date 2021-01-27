NFL Trade Rumors: QBs New England Patriots could pursue in 2021 NFL off-season

With the New England Patriots completing their first losing season in the last 20 years, Bill Belichick will be looking for ways to improve his team.

First place the veteran head coach will address is their quarterback issue.

Cam Newton is not the answer for Belichick and the Patriots. It doesn't seem that the team has enough confidence to start Jarrett Stidham.

So the question is who can the New England Patriots turn to now to be their starting quarterback in 2021.

With the rumors that Matthew Stafford, Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, and Sam Darnold are potentially available, one of the four could be in New England.

One thing that is known about Bill Belichick is that he will do whatever it takes to get a trade done.

Realistically, two out of the four will not be in New England next year and those two are Sam Darnold and Deshaun Watson.

It's unlikely that the Jets trade within the division with a rival. Unless the New York Jets release Darnold, he is not going to New England.

It is also unlikely that the Texans get enough in return from New England for Watson. Like Darnold, Watson would have to be released in order for the Patriots to have a shot.

That leaves two quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz. Both would be good a fit for the New England Patriots and an upgrade from Cam Newton.

So, who would Bill Belichick pursue to be the next starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Season?

Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Looking at the team needs for the Philadelphia Eagles going into the 2021 NFL Draft, New England Patriots can put together a package that would help them with what they need.

Let's take a look at one package that New England Patriots could put together for Wentz.

-- Philadelphia Eagles receive: Chase Winovich, 2022 second-round draft pick, 2021 fourth-round draft pick, and 2021 fifth-round draft pick

-- New England Patriots receive: Carson Wentz

This would help the Philadelphia Eagles on defense. Winovich has a lot of football left to play in the NFL. The Eagles need a linebacker and would take extra picks.

Carson Wentz would get a new start with a set of successful coaches.

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels would bring the best out of Carson Wentz. A move to New England could change Wentz's career.

Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford

When the news broke last week that the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford would be parting ways during the 2021 NFL off-season, the predictions started to flow in about where the veteran quarterback would play next year.

New England would give Matthew Stafford everything he wants – a good head coach, a good offensive coordinator, and stability.

"I would say New England is a perfect choice for him."



Not to mention playoff appearances and a coach that has won six Super Bowl Championships.

Now what type of package would the New England Patriots need to put together to land Stafford?

-- Detroit Lions receive: Stephon Gilmore, 2021 second-round draft pick, 2021 fourth-round draft pick, and 2022 second-round draft pick

-- New England Patriots receive: Matthew Stafford and Danny Amendola

With everything that the New England Patriots are giving the Lions, it would only make sense to throw in Danny Amendola.

Once New England make the move for Stafford they will begin to work on receivers for him to throw to.

Just like that, adding Stafford and one or two wide receivers could land the Patriots back in the NFL playoffs in 2021.