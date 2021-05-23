NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QB's that could be on the block by the 2021 NFL trade deadline

With the quarterback position being so important to a team's success in the NFL, it has to be the most difficult position to play. Everything falls on their shoulders. If a team loses, the quarterback is the second person that receives blame behind the head coaches.

This was the year to draft a quarterback for numerous NFL franchises. A number of teams entered this offseason with huge question marks at the quarterback position, but only a handful were able to land their next franchise QB in the draft.

3 NFL QB's that could make their way on the trade block

#1 Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has been good for the Minnesota Vikings, but he hasn't fulfilled everything they want from their franchise quarterback. This may be a make-or-break season for Cousins, who could find himself on the NFL trade block if he struggles to start the 2021-2022 season,

QB RANKINGS: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is ranked as the 14th best quarterback heading into 2021, per Pro Football Focus pic.twitter.com/pDXpZaILzm — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) May 20, 2021

Kirk Cousins has one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL in Adam Thielen and one of the best running backs in Dalvin Cook. Cousins has registered a (25-21-1) record as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback and has thrown for 12,166 yards, 91 touchdowns and 29 interceptions for the Vikings in the three years he's been the starter.

Kirk Cousins has a playoff record of (1-1) as the starter for the Vikings. If he wants to stay off the trade block, he will need to have an MVP-like start to his season. Cousins will also need to make a better playoff run for the Vikings if he wants to remain their quarterback next year.

#2 Derek Carr

Derek Carr is in the same situation as Kirk Cousins. Carr's 2021-2022 NFL season is a make-or-break season as the Raiders quarterback. In fact, his situation may be worse than that of Cousins because the Raiders are in a win-now mode.

Derek Carr has been the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for seven years. He has only registered one winning record in his entire time as the starter. Carr's overall record as a starter is (47-63).

During his seven years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr has thrown for 26,896 yards, 170 touchdowns and 71 interceptions. His stats are great but his record is what worries the Raiders. Carr has the best chance at being traded either before or during the 2021-2022 season.

#3 Daniel Jones

The New York Giants made a surprise draft selection when they drafted Daniel Jones in the 2019 NFL draft. Jones took over for Eli Manning in his rookie season and threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Giants were looking like geniuses for selecting the former Duke Blue Devil.

2021 is the year to unleash Daniel Jones’ downfield ability 😤 #GiantsNation pic.twitter.com/xI1Sbn8PUU — Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) May 20, 2021

Jones has lost nine games as a starter in both of his seasons as the starting quarterback for the Giants. This year the Giants will be able to tell whether they made a mistake in drafting him. New York has surrounded Jones with great talent at running backs, wide receivers and tight ends.

Saquon Barkley is coming off his ACL injury and will be available for the Giants offense this season. The New York Giants signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. This gives Daniel Jones his true number one wide receiver. If he struggles, we could potentially start to hear Jones' name surface in trade rumors around the deadline.