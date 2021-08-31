NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QBs the New England Patriots can target to replace Cam Newton

In one of the most surprising bits of news today, Cam Newton has been released by the New England Patriots. While one can only guess why he was released, it's pretty clear that there was a good chance Cam Newton did not want serve as the backup quarterback for a rookie.

That is clearly not what Cam Newton had in mind when he joined the Patriots. Conversely, the organization is now short of a backup quarterback. They will have to look at various options to fill that hole and here are some of the likeliest candidates.

Quarterbacks who can replace Cam Newton

Nick Foles is sick and tired of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bears are sick and tired of Nick Foles.

He has practically been begging for a trade ever since dropping down to third choice behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. He could be a valuable asset to the New England Patriots as they look to replace Cam Newton. He has experience in replacing young quarterbacks mid-season and taking his team all the way to the Super Bowl, just like he did with Carson Wentz in Philadelphia.

#2 - Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky is already a backup to Josh Allen at the Buffalo Bills. But if anyone saw him perform in pre-season, they would know he's much too good to remain a sidekick for too long.

Highest graded QBs in Bills-Bears:



🔹 Mitchell Trubisky - 76.2 👀

…

🔹 Justin Fields - 64.8

🔹 Andy Dalton - 52.0 pic.twitter.com/PFKFhqqPvv — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2021

Mac Jones, as good as he has been this pre-season, is not Josh Allen. There will be more opportunities for Trubisky to show his potential with the New England Patriots than with the Buffalo Bills. It will help him enhance his trade value for the next year as well. Even if he might be a bit pricey, it's a win-win situation.

#3 - Garrett Gilbert

Recently released by the Dallas Cowboys but forgotten amidst the Cam Newton whirlwind, Garrett Gilbert brings experience as a backup quarterback. He not only has experience in pre-season, but he also played multiple snaps last season after Dak Prescott went down injured.

.@dallascowboys have released both QBs Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci.



QB Cooper Rush will be the backup to Dak Prescott.



(via @RapSheet and @JFowlerESPN) pic.twitter.com/4rYWRHtjbC — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 31, 2021

He has the requisite knowledge of stepping into the fold when the starter is suddenly compromised mid-season. It is a very different skill to being a starting quarterback. Bringing him on board will not deliver spectacular plays; rather he will provide a steady hand if things start to go wrong.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha