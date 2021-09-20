NFL Trade Rumors: 3 realistic destinations for free-agent CB Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman is once again making headlines around the NFL. Sherman is preparing himself for a return to the NFL in 2021. News broke over the weekend that the former Seahawks player is in talks with multiple teams. Sherman is sorting out his off-field problems and working on his fitness levels as he bids to be NFL-ready.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Statement via Instagram from Richard Sherman, who vows to get the help he needs. Statement via Instagram from Richard Sherman, who vows to get the help he needs. https://t.co/okW0N55cVA

Various sources around the NFL reported that a number of teams are discussing terms with Sherman. Clearly, several teams would love to sign the veteran cornerback. Three teams in particular, though, would be ideal landing spots for Sherman.

nfl.com/news/multiple-… Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy, is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021. Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy, is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021.



Realistic destinations for Richard Sherman

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

With Jason Verrett now on injured reserve, the 49ers need to find a veteran cornerback. They signed Josh Norman earlier in the week, although he struggled in his outing against the Eagles. Norman looked off the pace and committed two penalties.

Sherman perfectly understands the 49ers' defensive system. He played the Cover 3 zone defense in Seattle and then played it for the 49ers. Sherman knows the locker room, and they know him. The 49ers are trying to regain the ground they lost in 2020. Shoring up the defensive backfield is vital if the 49ers want to stop Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

Sherman enjoyed much of his success for the Seahawks playing under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who's now the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. The former Falcons head coach is attempting to implement the Cover 3 Seahawks style in Dallas.

When coaches attempt to install a new scheme, it often helps to have a veteran player in the building to help teach the other players. Sherman has spent his whole career in that scheme, and he has it in him to be a coach on the field for the Cowboys. That is an invaluable asset for the coaches to have.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

Continuing with the theme of comfort, Sherman could stay out on the west coast. The Las Vegas Raiders have started 2-0 after beating the Ravens and Steelers. Suddenly, the Raiders look like early contenders in the AFC. However, they can improve on the defensive side before settling into contention territory.

So far, defensive coordinator Doug Marrone has successfully implemented the Cover 3 defense from the Seahawks. Of course, Marrone and Sherman worked together in Seattle.

The Raiders should consider adding Sherman to boost a young secondary as they learn a new scheme. Sherman's abrasive edge and competitive nature fit in well with the Raiders' mentality and what Jon Gruden wants from his players.

