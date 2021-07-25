NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers wants to pull a Tom Brady

It's no secret Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. The entire 2021 offseason has been littered with speculation surrounding Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers. Training camp is just about upon us and his future is still very much unknown.

If Rodgers had it his way, he'd get traded from Green Bay and land with a team like the Denver Broncos or the Las Vegas Raiders. The question is, will the Packers even consider a Rodgers trade? Up to this point, the answer has been no.

When talking about the Rodgers situation, Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots often comes up.

Sure, there are some major differences in the situation, but you can bet Rodgers took notice of Brady leaving his former team of 20 years after things turned a bit sour with Bill Belichick. Rodgers then saw Brady win the Super Bowl the first year with his new team.

It's clear Rodgers wants to pull a Brady-type move. However, there is a question as to why that is. What made Rodgers so unhappy that he would request a trade from the Packers?

Three reasons why Aaron Rodgers wants to pull a Tom Brady

#1 - Rodgers' dislike for Green Bay management

Let's not sugarcoat this. Rodgers simply doesn't like or get along with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. His dislike of Gutekunst is a result of many different things.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

The main theme of the issue, though, is the lack of say Rodgers has in personnel decisions. Rodgers' weapons, or lack thereof, are often discussed when discussing the disdain Rodgers has for the Packers management. Many feel the Packers could have done a better job getting more help around Rodgers.

Perhaps the biggest issue Rodgers has with Gutekunst is how he handled the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round selection.

The pick came as a surprise as Rodgers was still under contract and the Packers are a team looking to win now. Additionally, Rodgers wasn't informed of the team's decision to draft a quarterback.

As an accomplished veteran quarterback, Rodgers has earned the right to be informed of a decision like that before it happens. The relationship between Rodgers and Gutekunst is the driving force behind Rodgers' desire to leave Green Bay.

#2 - To go somewhere with more offensive weapons

Davante Adams is a top-five NFL wide receiver, but the Packers lack for a true number two wideout. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a nice number three, but he's currently playing the number two spot.

The Green Bay weapons aren't even close to the worst in the NFL, but it is fair to say they could be improved. Adding one more dynamic playmaker to the Packers' existing group of skilled position players would make all the difference in the world.

Unfortunately, Green Bay has shown a lack of willingness to do that. Rodgers is likely enticed to go to a franchise that will listen to his input on receivers and then spend or trade the necessary capital to go and get them.

#3 - The opportunity to win another Super Bowl

Rodgers has only won one Super Bowl and watching Brady win his seventh this past offseason likely made him antsy to add another trophy to his list of accomplishments.

As remarkable as Rodgers was last season, the end goal of every season is a Super Bowl victory.

This throw by Aaron Rodgers 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JjaAG2bipx — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 24, 2021

With his limited success in the postseason with Green Bay, it's fair to wonder if Rodgers thinks the grass will be greener on the other side.

Would the Denver Broncos be more of a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers than Green Bay is with Rodgers now? It's hard to say. The Packers have a good roster, and while the Broncos do too, they reside in the same division as Patrick Mahomes.

At the end of the day, Rodgers is a competitor. He wants to win another Super Bowl and getting a fresh start could be the best option for him.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar