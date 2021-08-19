NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Deshaun Watson cooperating with the FBI is a good sign for NFL and potential trade partners

Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Harden announced that his client has spoken with the FBI about an investigation. The investigation is against one of the women accusing him of sexual assault. The FBI is investigating the accuser because they want to make sure that she has not committed extortion.

Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin: "In April the FBI came to us & told us they were investigating a matter as to whether 1 of Mr. Buzbee's clients committed extortion in a way they were demanding money from Deshaun." Hardin points out he allowed Deshaun to speak to the FBI

Rusty Hardin explained what led to Watson speaking with the FBI.

"In April the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter in regards to whether one of Mr. Buzbee's clients committed extortion."

Hardin went on to explain how Watson working with the FBI is a sign of innocence.

"If you can find a lawyer who would let his client talk to the FBI if his client did anything wrong or hand any exposure, I would be very, very surprised."

Deshaun Watson has made appearances at the Houston Texans' training camp but didn't participate in the preseason and is unlikely to see action any time soon.

Here's a quick look at three reasons why Deshaun Watson cooperating with the FBI is a good sign for the Texans and other NFL teams.

Why is this a good sign for the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson?

Houston Texans are interested in dealing Deshaun Watson for the right price

#1 If Buzbee's client is found committing extortion things could get better for Watson

Deshaun Watson has kept his stand on being innocent throughout this whole process. If one of Buzbee's clients did in fact commit extortion, the FBI would have to look into the other clients. That is a step in the right direction for Deshaun Watson returning to the field.

Deshaun Watson walking to practice: "Why are y'all always filming me every day? It's the same sh*t."



(🎥 @MarkBermanFox26)pic.twitter.com/vT7FmYLGUr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2021

The NFL hasn't reached out to speak with Watson and will most likely hold off until it's all settled. Hardin explained why the NFL hasn't contacted Deshaun Watson.

"The answer is no, and here's the reason: The NFL regularly tries to not reach out to the defendant and his lawyers until the criminal investigation is over. They want to make sure they don't interfere with the criminal investigation."

There's still a chance that Watson could see some sort of disciplinary action from the NFL, but that won't be determined until this issue is settled.

#2 Teams could start pursuing Deshaun Watson more if this extortion investigation turns out in Watson's favor

Both teams have remained interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles remain interested in Watson even with all the allegations. If the extortion investigation finds Watson innocent, the Eagles could make an intriguing offer to land him after

#3 Other NFL teams could join the Dolphins and Eagles

There's one NFL team that is still on the fence about their quarterback situation and could be up for a change - The New York Giants. They could potentially enter the Deshaun Watson chase if and only if he's cleared of everything. Daniel Jones is entering a season where he needs to produce.

If the Giants are not in the playoff hunt come trade deadline time and Watson's situation is looking positive, they could enter the race and pull off a trade to bring Watson to New York.

