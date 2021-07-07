NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Green Bay Packers fans shouldn't read into Aaron Rodgers' comment about being Week-1 starter

“I don’t know” - Aaron Rodgers responded yesterday when asked if he would be suiting up for the Green Bay Packers in Week One of the 2021 NFL season.

Never have three words affected so many NFL fans. Once again, the league’s reigning MVP avoided the big question that Packers fans and NFL insiders have wanted to know since late April.

Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

The Packers star QB was playing in 'The Match' with Bryson DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Rodgers comment does not mean it's over for him in Green Bay

Rodgers’ brief comment on his situation with Green Bay may have added more stress to Packers fans fearing the worst, but there are reasons for cheeseheads not to worry.

Let’s look at three reasons why Aaron Rodgers' comment shouldn’t be looked at as bad news for Green Bay fans.

#1 Aaron Rodgers didn't say 'no'

Aaron Rodgers said that he doesn’t know if he will be playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2021. The star quarterback could have easily said, “No, I don’t want to play for the Packers again; it's over,” but he didn’t.

If anything Rodgers’ comment should lift Green Bay fans that the impasse between player and fan could end soon on a positive note. The 37-year-old play-caller seemed relaxed, enjoying himself on the golf course and not preoccupied with forcing a trade to the Denver Broncos.

#2 He’s enjoying his break

Just this week, Rodgers spoke about the importance of mental health and that this break was helping him feel better. The three-time league MVP said:

"I've focused on the off-season about how to take care of myself, the total package," Rodgers said during a Monday news conference for 'The Match', per the Associated Press.

"Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What's the best way to take care of that? And that's what I've been doing this off-season. That's why I've taken the time I've taken and done the things or not done the things that I've done. And I'm very thankful for that time.”

It's good news, Packers fans; he obviously needed a break, and he’s recharging the batteries before another big NFL season ahead.

#3 Aaron Rodgers was on the golf course

Unless I was watching a different broadcast, Aaron Rodgers was in a golf cart while playing in a nationally televised golf match against Tom Brady. He was not in the Green Bay Packers boardroom demanding a trade to another NFL franchise.

So Green Bay Packers fans can relax, take a breath and enjoy the fact that the current Packers QB beat Tom Brady on the golf course.

