NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Los Angeles Rams should consider trading for Julio Jones

The Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions this offseason. The Rams currently have Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and DeSean Jackson as their top three wide receivers, which means they have one of the best defenses in the NFL and are just waiting for their offense to catch up.

The Rams are hoping that Matthew Stafford will speed up the process and put them in the Super Bowl hunt. Let's take a look at three reasons why the Los Angeles Rams should consider trading for Julio Jones this offseason.

1) NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones gives Matthew Stafford a true number one wide receiver option

Matthew Stafford moved to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason

Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and DeSean Jackson have combined for eight seasons where they have gone over 1,000 receiving yards. Julio Jones has seven seasons where he's gone over 1,000 receiving yards and had six straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards before last season. He also has three seasons where he had 100 or more receptions in a single season.

Julio Jones: 111 catches of 15+ yards since 2018



Most in the NFL pic.twitter.com/b4UyP3nD52 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 11, 2021

Kupp, Woods and Jackson haven't recorded a season with 100 receptions in their careers. The three wide receivers Stafford has now are talented in their own ways but none of the three are true number one options. Julio Jones will give Stafford a reliable true number one option.

2) NFL Trade Rumors: Adding Julio Jones could place the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

This year's Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium. If the Rams can land Julio Jones, it could increase their odds of playing a home Super Bowl game. The Los Angeles Rams have the potential to be the second NFC team to host and play in the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford hasn't won a playoff game in his NFL career and Julio Jones can help him get over the hump and end his playoff struggles. It will be a big task to knock off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but if there's a defense that can stand toe-to-toe with the Buccaneers offense, it's the Rams.

3) NFL Trade Rumors: Julio Jones could give Matthew Stafford his first NFL MVP Award

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford played 12 successful seasons with the Detroit Lions but hasn't been able to capture an NFL MVP award. One season where he should've won the award was the 2011 NFL season.

Matt Ryan's Stats in 134 Games with Julio Jones 👇



39,204 Pass Yds

242 Pass TDs

66.7% Comp Pct

97.8 Passer Rtg



(h/t @statmuse, @FalconsKelsey) pic.twitter.com/YAS8WxbdGV — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 18, 2021

During the 2011 NFL season, Matthew Stafford threw for over 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns. If the Los Angeles Rams land Julio Jones, Stafford has the potential to repeat these numbers and bring home his first NFL MVP award.