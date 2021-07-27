NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why pursuing Chandler Jones is a great move for the Ravens

Just when you thought the NFL offseason couldn’t get any crazier, Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones wants out of the desert.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 31-year-old defensive end has requested a trade from the Cardinals. Reports claim that the Arizona front office expects him to report to training camp this week and hopes to persuade him to play out his contract with the franchise.

All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, per sources. Jones has been unhappy with his contract and future with the team. Cardinals don’t want to trade him and expect him to report to camp. But certainly a situation to watch. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2021

Jones has one year left on his deal and is set to earn $15.5 million this season.

Could the Baltimore Ravens swoop in for Jones?

The news immediately got the NFL rumor mill going, with several teams reportedly interested in the All-Pro defensive star. One of the teams linked with Jones is the Baltimore Ravens.

Some high-profile Ravens players think it would be a great idea to acquire one of the top pass rushers in the league.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson both weighed in on Twitter after the news broke.

Here are three key reasons why acquiring Chandler Jones would be a great move for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

#1 - QB pressure

Chandler Jones ranks number one in sacks since entering the league in 2012 with 97.

The Ravens could use a true difference maker to pressure quarterbacks this season. They currently rely on last year’s backups, Jaylon Ferguson and Tyus Bowser, or rookies Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes, to get to the quarterback.

Jones would be a massive upgrade to an already scary Ravens defense and help solve the team's defensive weakness.

#2 - Mentor the rookies

Veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones would not only solve the Ravens' issues with pressuring the quarterback, he would also be a great leader for their young defensive personnel and linebacker depth.

Jones has played nine seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl. Even if the Ravens can only hang on to the six-foot-five, three-time Pro Bowler for the season, he could have a positive impact on their rookie players.

#3 - Family history

Chandler Jones already has a strong link to the Baltimore Ravens franchise through his older brother Arthur.

Defensive tackle Arthur Jones was drafted by the Ravens in 2010 and went on to play for the team for four seasons. He helped the franchise win Super Bowl XLVII by recording a key sack on San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick near the end of the game.

Chandler could follow in his older brother's footsteps and suit up in a Ravens Purple and Black uniform this season. It would be a major move, should it go through, and one that's likley to make other teams stand up and take notice.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha