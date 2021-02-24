NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why the Saints need to hold on to Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints could potentially move star wide receiver, Michael Thomas. This rumor broke after the Saints fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs. Thomas has dealt with a nagging ankle injury throughout the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Michael Thomas is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and this is the first time in his career that he has dealt with an injury. If the New Orleans Saints deal him to another team it could be a huge mistake. With Drew Brees still contemplating retirement, the Saints need Thomas more now than ever.

When looking at the career that Michael Thomas has had to this date, three reasons come to mind on why the Saints need to hold on to Thomas. Let's take a deep dive into them.

NFL Trade Rumors: Three reasons why the New Orleans Saints shouldn't trade Michael Thomas

1) New Orleans Saints do not have depth at wide receiver

New Orleans Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders

The New Orleans Saints were led by their running back Alvin Kamara in both rushing and receiving yards during the 2020 NFL season. Emmanuel Sanders was only 30 yards behind Kamara and both recorded five receiving touchdowns. The next wide receiver close was Tre'Quan Smith with 448 receiving yards.

Games with 60+ receiving yards (first 29 career games since 2005)



1. Odell Beckham Jr (22)

2t. Julio Jones (20)

2t. Michael Thomas (18)

4. Terry McLaurin (19)

5t. Allen Robinson (18)

5t. A.J. Green (18)

5t. D.J. Metcalf (18)

5t. DeSean Jackson (18)



📸 https://t.co/Uu0TB69PeZ pic.twitter.com/VcmzXDnyR0 — All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) February 15, 2021

This is a worry for the Saints because outside of their running back and tight end Jared Cook, they only had one wide receiver with over 500 receiving yards. Michael Thomas only played a total of seven games and had the fifth-most receiving yards on the team. The lack of depth at the wide receiver position makes Thomas an important piece on offense for the Saints.

2) Michael Thomas' production cannot be replaced easily

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in every season but one. This past season was the first time in four years that the Saints wide receiver did not surpass 1,000 receiving yards. He has also recorded over 100 receptions in three out of his five seasons with the Saints.

Receiving yardage leaders by season since 2015:



2020 Stefon Diggs - 1,535

2019 Michael Thomas - 1,725

2018 Julio Jones - 1,677

2017 Antonio Brown - 1,533

2016 T.Y. Hilton - 1,448

2015 Julio Jones - 1,871 pic.twitter.com/rMwHMr4KHX — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 22, 2021

Michael Thomas is one of the most reliable targets in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has only dropped 10 passes in the last three seasons. In five seasons he has obtained three Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro selections, and the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year award. The production that Michael Thomas brings will be difficult to replace for the New Orleans Saints.

3) Trading Michael Thomas could send the Saints into a rebuild

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

If New Orleans trades Michael Thomas and Drew Brees decides to retire, it could be rebuild time for the New Orleans Saints' offense. With two key cogs gone, it might not be long until Alvin Kamara wants out of New Orleans as well.

This could send the New Orleans Saints into a rebuild on offense, something they haven't needed in a long time. A lot is riding on the decision of keeping Michael Thomas or trading him away and none of it looks good for the New Orleans Saints.