NFL trade rumors: 3 reasons why the Saints should be all over Xavien Howard

The New Orleans Saints enter the post-Drew Brees era this season, still in championship or bust mode. They have the majority of the squad that won the NFC South last season and expectations are once again sky high in The Big Easy.

One player who could help New Orleans take the next step towards a Super Bowl appearance is Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. The 27-year-old is evidently unhappy with the franchise and is on the lookout for a new deal before the season begins.

The Saints front office had a busy offseason trying to get the team under the salary cap and they will need to work some accounting magic again if they have Howard in their sights. All things considered, the star corner would immediately make the Saints better.

Here are three key reasons why the Saints should target Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

#1 - Saints need another quality starting CB

New Orleans has struggled to find a quality starting corner to pair with Marshon Lattimore.

The names currently on the Saints' cornerback depth chart are veterans Patrick Robinson, P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley, Grant Haley and second-year player Keith Washingon. They also have rookies Paulson Adebo, Bryce Thompson and Lawrence Woods.

Adding Xavien Howard would be a big upgrade to the New Orleans secondary and would take some pressure off Marshon Lattimore.

#2 - Lattimore could be suspended

The New Orleans Saints also face the reality that star cornerback Marshon Lattimore could be suspended during the season. Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland back in March on suspicion of possession of a stolen gun. He was subsequently charged with a fourth-degree felony of receiving a stolen firearm.

These are serious charges and while Lattimore has pleaded his innocence, the NFL could intervene and suspend him for his behavior.

Trading for Xavien Howard would help mitigate the situation and the Saints would still have a Pro Bowl cornerback available if Lattimore was to be suspended.

#3 - Xavien Howard is a turnover machine

The Miami Dolphins cornerback has proved throughout his NFL career that he is a ball-hawk. Over his 56 NFL games, he has an impressive 22 interceptions, 55 passes defended, two forced fumbles, 191 tackles and one touchdown.

Last season, the 27-year-old recorded 10 interceptions to lead the league. This kind of turnover talent is hard to find in the NFL.

Xavien Howard is still young(ish) and in the prime of his career. The decision, then, will come down to whether the Saints' front office can navigate the salary cap issue and make the contract work. If they do, this move would immediately vault New Orleans into contenders.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha