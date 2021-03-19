NFL Trade Rumors: 3 running-backs the Arizona Cardinals could pursue 

The Arizona Cardinals lost their starting running-back Kenyan Drake to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Drake signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with $11 million in guaranteed money. That has left the Arizona Cardinals short-staffed at the running back position.

Three running-backs the Arizona Cardinals could pursue this off-season:

With free agents being the flavor of most teams this off-season, the Arizona Cardinals would like to explore the same route for their running-back position. If the Arizona Cardinals do not want to pursue that route, they could look to sign a running-back through free agency.

On that note, let's have a look at three running-backs the Arizona Cardinals could pursue by way of trade this off-season.

#1 Latavius Murray

New Orleans Saints' running-back Latavius Murray

The New Orleans Saints are having salary cap struggles right now. Latavius Murray has been a great back-up running-back for Alvin Kamara.

Murray could give the Arizona Cardinals a bruiser at the running-back position. He will be entering his eighth NFL season; he has scored four or more rushing touchdowns each season since his rookie year.

Latavius Murray's Career Stats

-- Carries: 1,191,

-- Rushing yards: 4,991,

-- Touchdowns: 43,

Moreover, Latavius Murray has 185 receptions, 1,294 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns during his NFL career.

#2 Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns' running-back Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt has turned his NFL career around with the Cleveland Browns. The 2020-2021 NFL season has helped Kareem Hunt show that he still has a ton of talent.

Hunt could be a good fit in the Arizona Cardinals' offense. The Cleveland Browns utilized Kareem Hunt in both their running and passing offense in 2020.

Highest missed tackle rate per touch since 2019

🔸 Nick Chubb - 27%

🔹 Mike Davis - 27%

🔸 Kareem Hunt - 26%

🔹 Tony Pollard - 25% pic.twitter.com/AwsLsvNtXs — PFF (@PFF) March 12, 2021

Kareem Hunt's Career Stats

-- Carries: 694.

-- Rushing yards: 3,171.

-- Touchdowns: 23.

Kareem Hunt has also tallied 154 receptions, 1,422 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns during his NFL career.

#3 Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys' running-back Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has put together two good seasons for the Dallas Cowboys in his first two years in the NFL.

Pollard is waiting for his opportunity to start at the running-back position to show the league what he has to offer. With the Cowboys being fully committed to Ezekiel Elliott, the Arizona Cardinals could pull Pollard away from Dallas.

Tony Pollard is another running-back who could be a good fit in the Arizona Cardinals' offense.

Will Tony Pollard be a key player in the Cowboys offense next season? pic.twitter.com/zmeAkVgoQi — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 10, 2021

Tony Pollard's Career Stats

-- Carries: 187.

-- Rushing yards: 890.

-- Touchdowns: 4.

Tony Pollard has been utilized more in the passing game of the Cowboys. Pollard has also registered 43 receptions, 299 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two years with the Dallas Cowboys.