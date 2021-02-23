NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that need to avoid trading this offseason

The new NFL calendar year is set to start at 4PM EST on March 17th. This has a lot of NFL fans wondering when the next big trade will happen. When the new calendar year starts, it will be interesting to see which NFL franchises will make moves and which stays put.

There are three NFL teams that need to avoid the attempt to upgrade their teams this offseason. These franchises have great talent at all the key positions on both offense and defense.

Which NFL teams need to avoid making any trade moves during the 2021 NFL off-season?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

One big mistake that an NFL franchise could make is making unnecessary trades to upgrade their team. There are three teams that have a solid base and do not need to make any decisions that they may end up regretting.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their 2nd Super Bowl championship in franchise history

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one team that need to steer away from making any trades this offseason. Tampa Bay has enough work to do with re-signing the key pieces on both offense and defense. The Buccaneers need to focus on another Super Bowl run and that starts with re-signing the players that need new contracts.

2) Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make another Super Bowl run

The Kansas City Chiefs are another team that need to avoid trading this offseason. Kansas City has all the right pieces that they need to make another run at the Super Bowl next season. Not to mention the huge contract that Patrick Mahomes just received puts a strangle hold on what the Chiefs can and cannot do this offseason.

3) New York Giants

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are all in when it comes to their starting quarterback Daniel Jones. New York is welcoming back Saquon Barkley from injury this season and with the wide receiver free agent group this offseason, it leaves the New York Giants out of the trade market this offseason.