NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could trade up for Atlanta Falcons' fourth overall pick

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft but that could be temporary.

There are teams that need a quarterback and could potentially offer a trade to the Atlanta Falcons for the fourth pick. This trade will come from a team that is picking outside the top ten.

It looks like the Atlanta Falcons are going to keep their veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. This leaves them out of the quarterback hunt for the 2021 NFL draft. With the Falcons keeping their quarterback it opens the door for a team to trade up.

What three teams could be interested in trading up to obtain the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

Who are the 3 teams to pursue the Atlanta Falcons fourth overall pick?

1) San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

With the Houston Texans dragging their feet on Deshaun Watson, the 49ers will pursue another option for their franchise quarterback.

San Francisco are currently sitting with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 12th overall pick gives the Falcons the option to still land a top prospect.

If the #49ers traded up for a QB, who would you rather draft:



Zach Wilson or Justin Fields 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0zjwFIpkXT — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 18, 2021

If the San Francisco 49ers can land the fourth overall pick its brings the question of, who will they select?

The 49ers will have a choice of Zach Wilson or Justin Fields. When it comes to best fit, that goes to BYU's quarterback Zach Wilson.

2) Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Whether the Dallas Cowboys are going to reach a deal with Dak Prescott or not, they could be interested in trading up.

The Cowboys are sitting with the 10th overall pick. This is a better option for the Atlanta Falcons and it will give the Dallas Cowboys the option to land a young quarterback.

The Dallas Cowboys should consider drafting Justin Fields:



"Are we sure they would pass on him? He would be the No.1 pick in any other draft." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/baoRVTCUCY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 4, 2020

If Dallas do trade up to pick a quarterback, Justin Fields is a better pick for the Cowboys. Fields will give the Dallas Cowboys a quarterback that can make plays in multiple ways.

This trade up only makes sense if the Cowboys cannot bring back Dak Prescott.

3) New England Patriots

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

This is where Bill Belichick pulls off the trade of the draft. The New England Patriots have been quiet about what they have planned for their quarterback situation.

New England sit with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft but can package other picks with it.

RUMORS: Patriots are exploring all avenues that could lead to them upgrading the Quarterback position



(H/T: @jeffphowe) pic.twitter.com/eiv9T1K9r5 — JPA Football 🏈 (@jpafootball) February 22, 2021

If the Patriots are able to land the fourth overall pick from the Atlanta Falcons, they could receive their next franchise quarterback.

Zach Wilson will thrive in the Patriots system. This trade will give the Patriots the opportunity to draft in the top ten for the first time since the 2008 NFL draft.