NFL Trade Rumors: 3 of the top NFL WR's who could be traded in the next two years

The NFL wide receiver position is the second shortest career in the NFL. An NFL wide receiver's career lasts for 2.81 years on average.

Three of the NFL's top wide receivers potentially suit up for another NFL franchise in the next two years.

Let's take a look at three wide receivers that could be traded within the next two years.

#1 NFL Trade Rumors: Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints)

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas.

The New Orleans Saints have been on the fence on whether they want to trade Michael Thomas or keep him. Michael Thomas is a big piece of the success of the New Orleans Saints offense. However, Thomas dealt with a nagging ankle injury that kept him out for most of the 2020 NFL season.

If the #Giants were considering drafting a WR @ 11, would you trade that pick for Michael Thomas instead?



You’re getting a proven, elite WR1 for the following price:

‘21 - $12.8M

‘22 - $15.8M

‘23 - $16.45M

‘24 - $19.7M



Very reasonable numbers



An option to consider. pic.twitter.com/MNfW4NSm96 — Scout Kelley (@ScoutKelley) February 1, 2021

The New Orleans Saints will be faced with a ton of questions, and one big question is, how will life after Drew Brees go? Michael Thomas has been Drew's favorite target since being drafted in 2016. The Saints wide receiver has had success with or without Drew Brees.

The New Orleans Saints are going to be listening to offers for Thomas. If the right offer comes, they may trade him this off-season. With all the talent in this year's free-agent group, it will be interesting to see if the Saints hold on to Michael Thomas.

#2 NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. (Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland Browns WR O'dell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be coming into the new season on the back of a rough ACL injury. The Cleveland Browns are starting to take off and will be cautious about how they use Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Would you want the Jets to trade for O’dell Beckham Jr. if he demands a trade? pic.twitter.com/Ezo9fC7FQB — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) February 19, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. is under contract with the Cleveland Browns until the 2024 NFL off-season, and they will pay close attention to how Odell performs over the next two years. If they see a drop in production, then they will start to shop O'dell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns are on the rise and could potentially become a landing spot for top free agents. There is a lot of interest from other NFL teams in Odell Beckham Jr., especially from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cleveland Browns could potentially trade Odell Beckham Jr. either this off-season or during the NFL trade deadline.

#3 NFL Trade Rumors: Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers)

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams.

This may be one of the most surprising trade rumors out of the three players. The Green Bay Packers are known for tarnishing relationships with their stars, with Aaron Rodgers being the perfect example.

The Packers and their franchise quarterback, Davante Adams, have had a rocky relationship over the past few years. Adams could be the next star player that could have problems in Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers stated that his future with the Packers is uncertain.

Rodgers is coming to the end of his NFL career, and once he retires, Davante Adams could be the next to leave. The Packers are in the same situation as the New Orleans Saints - they're staring at the prospect of losing a veteran quarterback and an all-star wide receiver.

Once Aaron Rodgers retires or leaves the team, Davante Adams will either request a trade or will be added to the trade block.