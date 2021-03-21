Create
NFL Trade Rumors: 3 wide receivers the Baltimore Ravens should pursue

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Modified 32 min ago
The Baltimore Ravens made a strong effort to land one of the top wide receiver free agents this off-season.

They were close to reaching a deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster before he returned to the Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens also pursued former Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay but lost him to the Giants.

The Baltimore Ravens looked at Lamar Jackson, a top wide receiver, for the 2021-2022 NFL season but missed out on him too.

Top three wide receivers the Baltimore Ravens could sign:

With all the top free agent wide receivers being snapped up over the past three days, time is running out for the Baltimore Ravens. Fortunately, there are a few wide receivers the Baltimore Ravens could pursue through trade, as per NFL trade rumors.

On that note, let's have a look at three such players.

#1 Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones
Sometime during the NFL off-season, the Atlanta Falcons were rumored to be interested in the services of veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.

If the Baltimore Ravens want to land Julio Jones through a trade, they will need to put together an almost perfect trade package. Julio Jones has been the number one wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons since being drafted.

Julio Jones' Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 848

-- Receiving yards: 12,896.

-- Touchdowns: 60.

#2 Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas
Like Julio Jones, Michael Thomas has been linked with the New Orleans Saints, as per NFL trade rumors.

The Saints are dealing with cap issues and have not yet ruled out trading Michael Thomas, though.

The New Orleans Saints are about to start life without Drew Brees at quarterback. They could really use Michael Thomas' reliable hands and his abilities this season.

Michael Thomas' Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 510.

-- Receiving yards: 5,950.

-- Touchdowns: 32.

#3 Adam Thielen

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen

If the Baltimore Ravens are looking for a reliable target for Lamar Jackson, Adam Thielen could be that guy.

Thielen may be the best option for the Baltimore Ravens when it comes to trading for a wide receiver.

Adam Thielen is a veteran who has been the leader of the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver group. If the Baltimore Ravens are able to land Adam Thielen, they will be getting a wide receiver who could be a matchup nightmare in the red zone.

Adam Thielen's Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 397.

-- Receiving yards: 5,240.

-- Touchdowns: 39.

Published 21 Mar 2021, 10:49 IST
Baltimore Ravens Julio Jones Adam Thielen NFL Trade Rumors
